PHL raises $1.26B, above target, in 2nd sale of RDBs

THE Marcos Jr. administration raised $1.26 billion from its tender of retail dollar bonds (RDBs), exceeding the $1-billion borrowing target from the country’s second sale of RDBs.

Bureau of Treasury (BTr) Deputy Treasurer Erwin D. Sta. Ana said the national government awarded a total of $1.26 billion out of the total $1.28 billion bid it received during the little over a week offer period of the RDBs.

Sta. Ana disclosed that the rejected bids, amounting to $25 million, were all recorded during the rate-setting auction last September 27. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/28/manilas-retail-bond-offer-yields-611-2m/)

The state initially raised $611 million from the first day of its second RDB offering, the first under the Marcos Jr. administration, last September 27.

The amount was only 96 percent of the $636.2 million tender that day as some bids were higher than the acceptable level for the national government.

The state’s minimum target borrowing for the RDBs was at $200 million, which was later on upsized to $1 billion due to better- than-expected demand from the public.

The RDBs had a coupon rate of 5.75 percent and a maturity period of 5.5 years.

“We upsized it from $1 billion, to $1.26 billion and then we closed it,” Sta. Ana told reporters in a recent press briefing.

“In the auction we have a cutoff rate. It is a Dutch auction; once you get it at that rate then there goes the volume. Also, the corresponding volume did not entertain higher yield, the other [bids] exceeded the 5.75-percent coupon rate,” he added.

Sta. Ana noted that the RDB tender had a “good turnout” despite the present market conditions of elevated inflation and high interest rates.

“The fact [that] we were able to upsize from the initial target of $1 billion is a very good signal,” he said.

The amount raised in the country’s second RDBs was lower than the $1.593 billion recorded in its maiden issuance last October 2019.

However, Sta. Ana explained that the two results are “incomparable” since the initial offering targeted institutional buyers while the latest tender focused on individuals, such as Overseas Filipino workers. He added that the market conditions surrounding the two tenders were also “much different.”

“We wanted to encourage the OFWs to invest so that they would learn to invest,” Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said.