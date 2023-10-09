NFA ready to borrow to buy 500K mt palay from farmers

STATE-RUN National Food Authority (NFA) stands ready to borrow money from state-run banks should it need more cash in meeting its target of buying 500,000 metric tons (MT) of palay from local farmers this harvest season.

High-ranking agriculture officials disclosed that the NFA plans to be more aggressive in procuring unmilled rice from farmers this harvest season after its buying price was raised to as much as P23 per kilogram.

“The NFA was given an instruction by the President [Marcos Jr. to procure] as much as possible this season. They are targeting at least 500,000 MT and they plan to borrow [money] if need be, if [its] current funds [are] not enough,” Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Leocadio S. Sebastian said in a recent Senate hearing.

Sebastian explained that the NFA is keen on using all of its budget, totaling about P10 billion, for its procurement program this fourth quarter.

He pointed out that the NFA budget rose to such a level due to some carryover funds from last year.

He added that the NFA’s procurement target is above its optimal procurement level of 350,000 MT.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked why the NFA would borrow money if it has carryover funds, to which Sebastian responded that it is just a contingency plan.

“If they still need more funds. They have a credit line with the Land Bank [of the Philippines] and DBP (Development Bank of the Philippines,” Sebastian said.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) confirmed to the BusinessMirror that the NFA has indeed unused funds from last year that it can still utilize this year.

The NFA’s available budget at the end of June 30 stood at P9.686 billion, comprising P1.215 billion in unused funds last year and P8.471 billion as available budget for this year, according to the DBM.

Since this year, the NFA has been given a state subsidy of P9 billion. The rice agency’s subsidy is expected to remain at the same level next year.

Struggling to procure

The NFA’s palay procurement target seems to be in line with its goal of maintaining a 300,000-MT buffer stock in rice form under its 2023 performance scorecard approved by the Governance Commission on GOCCs (GCG).

The NFA has been struggling to meet its procurement target on a monthly and quarterly basis, based on its accomplishment reports.

In the first quarter, the NFA explained that it was unable to meet its 66,390 MT procurement target since the period was not a harvest season and the only available stocks were spillovers from the previous cropping season.

In the second quarter, the NFA was only able to purchase 6 percent or about 12,900 MT of palay out of its 213,170.5 MT procurement target. The NFA cited the lean months as the reason behind its dismal procurement status in April to June.

The only time that the rice agency was close enough in reaching at least half of its procurement target was in January, when it purchased 7,552.2 MT of palay from local farmers. The NFA had a 16,307.5 MT procurement goal in January.

The NFA procured the least volume of palay in August when it was only able to purchase 285.25 MT, only a percentage of its 26,568.5 MT target. The NFA explained that the high buying price by private traders and low available stocks due to the lean months affected its procurement program.

Bounce back

NFA Administrator Roderico R. Bioco is confident the agency can procure more rice this harvest season, with the buying price raised to P23 per kilogram.

The NFA Council, chaired by Marcos Jr. in his concurrent capacity as agriculture chief, approved the increase in the rice agency’s buying price in late September. The NFA is now buying dry palay at P23 per kilogram and wet palay at as much as P19 per kilogram.

“As soon as peak harvest occurs, our farmers will rely more on NFA to stabilize palay prices. The P23-per-kilogram [buying price] will help stabilize palay prices that are needed to keep planting intentions for the next crop more positive,” Bioco told reporters in a recent interview.

“When farmers have more money, they can provide more for the next crop, which is important given the higher risks due to possible effects of El Niño,” he added.

Federation of Free Farmers Chairman Leonardo Q. Montemayor concurred with Bioco, noting that the NFA’s current buying price levels should be a “competitive alternative” to the private traders’ offer when the current harvest peaks.

“It is possible [that they would procure 500,000 MT of palay]. The P23 per kilogram buying price is attractive,” Montemayor, a former agriculture secretary, told the BusinessMirror.

However, other rice industry players said the P9 billion budget of NFA would only be enough to procure around 390,000 MT of palay.

Orly Manuntag, co-founder of Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement, pointed out that NFA’s higher buying price would be able to command the farm-gate prices offered by rice traders in the on-going harvest season.

“If the farmer would sell to private traders and the private traders would buy below P23 per kilogram, the farmer would just opt to sell to the NFA instead to the private traders,” Manuntag said.



Financial targets

For Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) President Danilo V. Fausto, the NFA must not resort to borrowing just to meet its procurement target as such could deepen agency’s existing debt.

“Let the market play. Let’s not go back to the old regime where it buys high and sells low,” Fausto told the BusinessMirror.

Furthermore, the NFA targets to post a net loss of less than or equal to P7.5 billion this year, according to its 2023 performance scorecard.

The NFA’s outstanding bank loans at the end of August stood at P112.06 billion, per agency reports.

Since the enactment of the rice trade liberalization law in March 2019, the NFA has been reduced to a buffer stocking agency mandated to procure stocks solely from local palay farmers. The NFA’s stocks can only be distributed to local government units and even government agencies for relief operations and calamity responses.