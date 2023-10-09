‘National wealth use’ share of LGUs projected to reach P12.8B in 2024

LOCAL governments hosting mineral mining and energy development within their regions are poised to receive a collective share of P12.8 billion from the national treasury’s income derived from the commercial utilization of the nation’s natural resources, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said on Sunday.

Pimentel said the P12.8 billion has been appropriated in the 2024 national budget that the House of Representatives recently approved on third and final reading.

“The amount is 27 percent greater than the P10.1 billion that provincial, city, municipal and barangay governments are getting this year as their ‘national wealth use’ share,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel emphasized that this substantial funding infusion will empower local governments to initiate new projects aimed at generating additional employment and livelihood opportunities for their communities.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, local governments are entitled to 40 percent of the national treasury’s gross earnings from mining taxes, royalties from mineral reservations, forestry charges, and fees and revenues from energy resources generated from their areas.

Under the law, the share is allocated as follows: 20 percent to the province; 45 percent to the component city or municipality; and 35 percent to the barangay.

In cases of highly urbanized or independent component cities, 65 percent goes to the city and 35 percent to the barangay.

Under the law, local government must appropriate the funds to bankroll local development and livelihood projects.

As to local governments obtaining their shares from the extraction of hydrothermal, geothermal and other energy assets, at least 80 percent of the money must be spent to lower electricity prices in the communities that supplied the resources.

A total of 39 mining companies operating around the country produced nearly $2 billion (P112.7 billion) worth of metallic minerals from January to June this year, up almost 40 percent compared to the output of the same semester in 2022, according to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

The MGB attributed the huge increase in production value to the strong prices of nickel, gold and copper. Nickel accounted for P51.32 billion of the value produced. Gold and copper accounted for P46.44 billion and P12.84 billion, respectively, while the combined output of silver, chromite and iron ore reached P2.07 billion.

Surigao del Sur, Pimentel’s province, is among the regions producing nickel, along with Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Palawan, and Zambales. About 68 percent of the world’s nickel output is utilized in the production of stainless steel.