‘More things must be done to make EPR law succeed’

CAGAYAN DE ORO—While more and more industry players are seen likely to join in the national effort to successfully implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act, more things should be done in terms of refining its rules, as well as enforcing its provisions in order to meet its goals.

The EPR Act, which amended the 20-year-old Republic Act (RA) No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, was proposed and subsequently lapsed into law in July 2022. It extends the responsibility of a company or producer to the post-consumer stage—guaranteeing that the materials and waste of the products they manufacture, import, distribute or sell do not end up just being thrown out, but are rather recovered, reused, recycled or allowed to decompose ecologically.

More than a year after its enactment, Undersecretary Atty. Jonas R. Leones of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) revealed that there are a total of 719 who have already enlisted and submitted their EPR Programs to the agency as of September 30—of which 114 are Obliged Enterprises (OEs), 53 are Collectives, 307 are Producer Responsibiity Organizations (PROs), and 248 are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“So far, we’re optimistic because when we passed the law, around 10 to 20 had enlisted. Two months ago, there were 500 to 600 only. But, surprisingly, now we have reached 719. So we only need 281. If we can be helped by all industries of Region 10 that can comply, perhaps, we can meet the 1,000 target by end of this year,” he said in a press conference during the national roadshow dubbed “Rethinking Plastics: EPR Paving the Way Towards Circularity,” conducted by the DENR and Nestlé Philippines in Cagayan de Oro City last October 6.

Under the law, companies called OEs with total assets of over P100 million are required to adopt and enforce policies for the right handling of their plastic packaging waste, with auditing and yearly compliance reports to be submitted. For the first year of the EPR implementation, OEs need to divert 20 percent of their very own plastic waste by end of 2023. It then increases to 80 percent by 2023.

Such responsibility may include diversion, transportation, and disposal of recovered waste and the cleanup in coastal and public areas. Failure to meet the required percentages will draw a penalty ranging from P5 million to P10 million.

With 2023 on its final stretch, Leones conceded that some OEs will be delayed in meeting the target of diverting 20 percent of their very own plastic waste by the end of this year.

“So where are we? We’re still fighting it. Not much has really happened over the past year. Only 9 percent of our plastics are recycled. That is the reason why there is really no success so much in our EPR that is coming in,” Cagayan de Oro City Second District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez said, when pressed about the current situation of solid waste in the country.

Statistics show that this has been a constant challenge nationwide as the rates steadily grow annually while recovery and recycling levels lag behind. Of the estimated 61,000 metric tons of solid waste generated daily all over the country, up to 24 percent is plastic. The biggest of these are packaging materials or SKUs (stock keeping units) of different fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), plastic cutlery and bags. Most of such litter end up in bodies of water, thus, making the Philippines one of the largest contributors of plastic waste dumped into the ocean globally.

With barely three months before the year ends, some firms are still not sure about what an EPR is all about, or if they are covered or not by the law. According to Leones, it is not very clear in the EPR law whether the delegation of responsibility goes to the industries and producers. The same goes with the LGUs under RA 9003.

“Our objective now, under RA 9003, is that LGUs have their own solid waste management program. It’s required. Failure of submission will lead to a legal case. That’s also what will happen with the EPR law. So what we need to do now is the partnership framework. We have to merge or consolidate the LGUs with industries and producers so that we can have an effective strategy on how to address garbage problem, particularly the management of plastic wastes,” he said.

Needed measures, change

Although they are not covered yet by the EPR law at present, MSMEs are encouraged to practice EPR voluntarily or become a part of the network of OEs, Collectives or PROs that do so.

“But if I were asked, medium [enterprises with a capitalization or asset value of] P30 million up to P100 million should be required also. That’s the problem with our businessmen, especially the Filipino-Chinese companies, they are not complying. So we are going to invite them to come in our future roadshow. If they do not come, we will visit them,” said Rodriguez. “Certainly, in two or three more years, I will file a bill to include the medium enterprises. If they’re not included, nothing will happen.”

The principal author of the EPR law, likewise, bared his other legislative measures to help realize it. These include bills that will incentivize the recycling industry and the inclusion of plastic waste management in the school curriculum.

Meanwhile, he urged DENR to revisit the provision of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to allow industries or companies to collect both rigid and flexible plastics even if they produce just any of them.

Per the environment undersecretary, the agency interprets it this way: if a company produces only rigid plastics, then they can only recover rigid plastics because they do not produce flexibles. But if the industry or a company is producing rigid and, at the same time, flexible plastics, then they are allowed to collect both rigid and flexibles

“We welcome that proposal,” Leones said of their willingness to revisit their IRR for it to become consistent with the provision of the EPR law. “So we’re just awaiting an official letter from the industry. And as soon as we receive that, we will sit down, we’ll ask the UNDP [United Nations Development Programme] and, perhaps, GIZ to help us analyze and come up with a good interpretation of what is really the intention of the law.”