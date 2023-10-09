Marcos to discuss disaster readiness with UN officials

THE Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Disaster Risk Reduction H.E. Mami Mizutori and key government officials will visit the Philippines to meet with Pres. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and members of His Cabinet to discuss the country’s hosting of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

To be launched on October 13 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the Asia Pacific’s largest biennial conference on disaster risk reduction will gather representatives from the national and local government, the private sector, academe and scientific institutions, civil society, international development partners and other stakeholders.

The conference next year is expected to draw over 3,000 high-level international delegates. The APMCDRR serves as the primary regional platform that brings together global leaders to monitor, review, and enhance cooperation for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 at the regional level.

On September 26, Marcos signed Administrative Order 9 creating the Inter-agency Committee for the 2024 APMCDRR. AO 9 designated the Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND) to be the co-chairmen and lead the preparations for the conference.

Mizutori, who also heads the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), will also serve as keynote speaker at the “Barangay Leaders for Resilience Forum” on October 12. The forum is co-organized by the DENR, the DND Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the National Resilience Council (NRC).

Over 300 barangay leaders from the Province of Bataan, Province of Rizal, Ormoc City, and Siargao, Surigao del Norte are expected to showcase their respective good practices in the fields of environmental protection, climate action, and disaster risk reduction. These local government units (LGUs) are the pilot sites of the DENR’s “Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multistakeholder Engagement” project.

The forum will also commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Local Government Code of the Philippines, which recognizes local government units as the frontliners for disaster risk reduction.

Mizutori’s official visit to the Philippines coincides with the celebration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed globally every October 13.