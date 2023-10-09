El Nido Resorts listed anew among ‘Best’ in the world

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

EL NIDO Resorts (Lagen, Miniloc, and Pangalusian) once more made it among The 50 Best Resorts in the World as voted by readers of popular international publication Conde Nast Traveler (CNT).

This is the eighth consecutive year that the resorts group, operated by Ayala Hotels and Resorts Corp., made the list. This year, it was ranked 39th in the world. The list was topped by L’Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs.

El Nido Resorts was likewise ranked second among the Top 20 Resorts in Asia in the Readers’ Choice Awards, with a score of 98.65. It was followed by Shangri-La Boracay in third place (97.91), and Shangri-La Mactan was in 12th place (94.39). The category was topped by The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi.

Three Philippine island destinations also landed among this year’s Top Islands in Asia: Boracay placed third with a score of 90.74, Palawan ranked sixth (89.71), and Siargao ranked 10th (87.37). The regional category was topped by Bali (91.08) and Koh Samui (91.07).

Contributor to tourism growth

Over 600,000 readers voted in CNT’s various categories including The Best Hotels in the World, The Best Spas in the World, The Best Cities in the World, among others.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and sustainable tourism efforts of our country, from our local communities, national and local government agencies, and stakeholders who have strived tirelessly to preserve and enhance the beauty of these islands.”

She added, “The awards inspire us to continue developing and promoting the Philippines as a premier travel destination in Asia and the world. Our commitment to sustainable tourism practices has not only captivated the hearts of travelers but has also contributed significantly to the growth of our nation’s tourism industry.”

From January to September 29, over 4 million international tourists visited the Philippines. Of the total, 3.67 million were foreign nationals while the rest at 337,426 were overseas Filipinos. (See, “Philipines nears international arrivals goal of 4.8M—DOT,” in the BusinessMirror, October 2, 2023.)

Major travel trends

Meanwhile, CNT found major trends among travelers based on its survey.

It noted 69 percent of respondents said they traveled to “new-to-them” places, while 47 percent “returned to familiar and favorite destinations.” Of the total respondents, 61 percent said they traveled internationally, while 39 percent took local trips. Some 43 percent said they visited family, 23 percent said they took “solo trips,” which CNT said may indicate a hot new trend.

Nearly 65 percent took a trip which lasted a week or longer, while 41 percent traveled for 11 days or more. “Roughly one in four took trips lasting over two weeks,” said CNT.

Wellness was also a major pursuit by travelers. “Among our readers, 70 percent said they took trips with the goals of relaxation in mind; 28 percent specified that wellness was part of their travel intentions.” Adventure travel was also prevalent with 63 percent of respondents saying they went on a few such trip; while 38 percent traveled to celebrate birthdays, honeymoons, and other festivities. Thirty-eight percent of respondents also took group trips with friends.

Travelers have been “sneaking in” more getaways, with 51 percent saying they took weekend getaways, while 28 percent said they were able to go on short, mid-week getaways. About 9 percent said they took remote work trips, blending leisure trips with work.

Many travelers also took “bucket-list” dream trips. “In 2022, 22 percent of survey respondents said they plan to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip. So many of you had great follow through: about 36 percent of this year’s said they took a bucket-list trip.”

For the rest of the year, three in four survey respondents said they were booked on two or more trips, while 10 percent said they had seven more planned trips. About 34 percent of respondents also said they already had one to three trips for 2024.