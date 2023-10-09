Bong Go advocates for improved working conditions, benefits for Barangay Health Workers during BHW Cebu Summit

Bong Go advocates for improved working conditions and benefits for Barangay Health Workers as he attended BHW Cebu Summit

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the critical role played by BHWs in the country’s healthcare system especially in communities during the Barangay Health Worker’s (BHW) Congress in Cebu City on Friday, October 6.

The senator also expressed his gratitude to the BHWs for their tireless efforts in promoting health and well-being at the grassroots level.

“You are the vanguards of health promotion and disease prevention at the grassroots level. You are the bridge that connects our communities with our healthcare institutions, ensuring that even the most remote and underserved areas receive the care and attention they deserve,” said Go.

Go acknowledged the BHWs as the real heroes of the community, saying, “Kaya naman nais kong magpasalamat sa lahat ng mga Barangay Health Workers na narito ngayon. Kayo ang mga tunay na bayani ng ating komunidad. Araw-araw, inyong inilalaan ang inyong oras, lakas, upang siguruhing ang mga mamamayan ay ligtas at malusog.”

In line with his advocacy for healthcare development, Go assured the BHWs of his ongoing efforts to improve their working conditions and expand their roles.

“I have always been a staunch supporter of the healthcare sector and firmly believe that the Barangay Health Workers play a vital role in achieving our healthcare goals,” he said.

The senator also discussed two key pieces of legislation he is pushing for aimed at supporting BHWs: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, and SBN 427, known as the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act.

The Magna Carta for Barangays proposes that barangay officials, including the Punong Barangay, members of the Sangguniang Barangay, the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, the barangay secretary, and barangay treasurer, receive similar treatment as regular government employees. This means they would be eligible for salaries, benefits, and allowances, among other perks.

Meanwhile, SBN 427 proposes to provide BHWs a monthly honorarium of P3,000, along with a comprehensive package of benefits, including allowances, job security, regular training, and skill development opportunities.

The bill also extends benefits from key institutions such as the Government Service Insurance System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Pag-IBIG Fund.

“Hindi po natin mararating itong narating natin ngayon, itong COVID response natin kung hindi sa sakripisyo ng ating mga BHW. Sila po ang unang dipensa natin lalo na po sa dito sa barangay level,” Go said in an interview.

“Sila ang gumagamot agad, sila po ang frontline ng ating hangarin na mapanatiling malusog at walang sakit ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

He also mentioned his filing of SBN 2399, aimed at declaring April 7 as Barangay Health and Nutrition Workers Day.

“I also filed Senate Bill 2399 to give due recognition to the contribution of all barangay health and nutrition workers in the delivery of our primary healthcare services in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the senator, who is also chairperson of the Committee on Health, outlined his three main priorities: the ongoing operations of Malasakit Centers which was enacted into law through his efforts last Congress, the establishment of more Super Health Centers in strategic locations nationwide, and the proper implementation of the newly enacted Regional Specialty Centers Act which he championed in the Senate.

He urged the public, particularly Cebuanos, to avail of medical and financial assistance from any of the Malasakit Centers located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City Medical Center, and St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital, all in Cebu City.

Other Malasakit Centers in the province are available at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), PhilHealth, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, which have assisted over seven million Filipinos, according to DOH.

His second priority, Super Health Centers, are medium-sized polyclinics offering a range of services including childbirth, dental care, and laboratory tests. Go revealed plans to construct more than 600 Super Health Centers nationwide within two years, including 19 in Cebu.

Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities.

Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine.

Finally, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. on August 24.

The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. These centers will specialize in specific medical fields, such as cardiology, allowing patients to receive specialized care without having to travel to the National Capital Region to avail these services.

In closing, the senator expressed his commitment to continue supporting and fighting for the rights of barangay health workers.

“Hindi tayo magsasawa na suportahan at ipaglaban ang karapatan ng ating mga barangay health workers,” he assured.

“As we move forward, let us continue to work together, hand in hand, to improve the health and well-being of our fellow Cebuanos and Filipinos nationwide,” concluded Go.

During the event, Go and his team also distributed food packs to the BHWs.

Following this, Go extended further support by distributing aid to thousands of Cebuanos facing hardships in the city. He also participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new wing of Lapu-Lapu City Hospital. Additionally, he attended the National Teacher’s Day celebration, honoring educators in the same city.

On that very day, Go was also guest of honor and speaker during the 33rd Commencement Exercises of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines Maragondon Branch in Cavite.

Image credits: Philippine Information Agency





