BI starts procurement process for body cams

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced last Sunday the agency has started the procurement process for body cameras that will be used by secondary inspectors of the agency.

BI Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco said a total of P16 million has been allotted for the purchase of the body cameras that would help monitor the activities of its secondary inspectors.

According to Tansingco, the cameras to be procured will be capable of live-streaming so his office can monitor activities of airport personnel.

Tansingco said he is eyeing the deployment of the body cameras by the end of the year.

“Body cameras will ensure that our immigration officers are effective and remain accountable for their actions as law enforcers,” Tansingco noted.

“It would be easier for us to investigate complaints of misconduct with the use of body cams. It would also remind our officers to always be professional in the conduct of their duties,” he added.

Apart from body cameras, the BI also shared that they are procuring additional electronic gates to replace 50 percent of their manual operations by 2026.

Last month, the BI disclosed its plan to use artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies for its services and processes as an added layer of security in international ports of entry and exit.

The technological upgrades, Tansingco said, is part of the BI’s drive to modernize its operations to be at par with foreign counterparts .

He also expressed optimism that the BI’s modernization will not only make the processing of travelers faster and smoother but also prevent various illegal activities involving immigration personnel.