Aussies cite robust trade, education ties with PHL

WITH growing optimism surrounding the country’s economic landscape, a senior trade and investment commissioner said Australia is deepening its trade, economic, and educational links with the Philippines.

According to Christopher Lim, a senior trade and investment commissioner at the Australian Embassy in Manila, Austrade recognizes the tremendous potential for economic growth in the Philippines.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to work on issues relating to the Philippines because we are very bullish about the prospects for Philippine economic growth, and correspondingly, we are also very focused and also very hopeful about increasing links between Australia and the Philippines in terms of trade, economic, and education ties,” he said in a media roundtable interview last Friday.

Austrade is the Australian government’s trade, investment, and education promotion agency.

From Austrade’s perspective, Lim said there has been a remarkable increase in the number of Australian companies venturing into the Philippines.

“We have seen a huge uptick in the number of Australian companies coming into the Philippines, and these Australian companies range from agrifood, education institutions, mining firms, tech companies, and cybersecurity companies,” he said.

In 2022, Lim said the bilateral trade relationship between the two countries had flourished.

Notably, he said, the Philippines has become Australia’s 15th largest export partner, signaling room for further growth.

“The value of two-way trade has grown to AUD 6 billion in the 2022 calendar year, and that’s an increase of 18 percent from 2021. The other sort of element is that the Philippines is Australia’s 15th largest export partner,” he said.

Lim cited another development: the export of Philippine Carabao mangoes to Australia, signaling potential avenues for agricultural trade.

“There are also sorts of things going the other way, which we are very excited about. For instance, the sweetest mangoes in the world, the carabao mangoes, have been exported to Australia and have reached Sydney and Perth,” he said.

The demand for these delectable mangoes in Australia and improved quality, timeliness, and supply chain management could boost these exports further, he said.

Lim said there’s a big potential for increasing exports from the Philippines to Australia.

“Agriculture products are big here. There are big items that big companies control, such as wheat and oats; that’s a big component. But the areas that we are pushing and that we really want a lot of people to enjoy more are Australian beef, wine, dairy, and fruit, as well as lamb and stone fruit. I think that’s really good, and that also helps with the Philippines’s food security,” he said.

Australia and the Philippines already have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) under the Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA).

Moreover, Lim said Australia has emerged as an educational destination for Filipino students, with approximately 30,000 Filipino students studying in the country.

“I think there’s room for improvement there. In terms of st udents, we now have 30,000 Filipino students studying in Australia. This is much larger than what it was before the pandemic. Before the pandemic, we reached a high of 18,000; now it’s 30,000,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim noted that regulatory clarity, simplification, and consistency are essential for fostering a conducive business environment in the Philippines.

While challenges exist, Austrade commends the efforts of the President’s Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) in addressing regulatory hurdles, he said.

“I think, of course, that in a regulatory environment, we’d like to see a lot more clarity, a lot more simplification, and also consistency in what we call the imposition of policies and how the policy is actually carried out. We do know that there are challenges in the Philippines, but on the other hand, there are countering forces, such as the President’s Arta, which has been extremely helpful in actually helping. . . certain situations,” he added.