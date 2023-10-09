450 Pinoys in Israel war zone; govt orders full ops

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday announced all concerned government agencies have been mobilized to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Israel after it suffered surprise attacks from militant Hamas forces during the weekend.

“The President has instructed the Department of Migrant Workers [DMW] and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration [OWWA] to locate and account for all overseas Filipino workers [OFWs] and their families in Israel,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

450 Pinoys

There are around 450 Filipinos in south Israel and Gaza Strip where intense fighting is happening between the renewed war between Israeli forces and the Hamas group.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Paul Raymund Cortez said based on the accounts of the Honorary Consul in southern Israel, the OFWs are safe.

There are 150 Filipinos in Gaza Strip, most of them spouses of Palestinians. The DFA could not confirm reports on social media that Filipinos and Thais were taken hostage at the border.

Cortez said all the 1,500 Filipino agricultural students in southern Israel are all accounted for, dismissing rumors that one of the Filipino agricultural students was kidnapped by Hamas.

Israeli Ambassador to Manila Ilan Fluss said Israel is in a state of war and they could not ascertain all people who have been taken as hostages, including foreigners.

When asked if Israel can guarantee the safety of 150 Filipinos in Gaza, Ambassador Fluss could not give such a guarantee because it is a military operation.

“This is a war against terrorism. The Palestinian citizens and those who are not Hamas operatives, they are not our enemies. We recommend to Palestinian citizens and the others to get away from Hamas. Israel has always tried its best not to get people involved by operations. I think more than that, we cannot say more than that because it is a military operation,” Fluss said during a Zoom meeting.

There are 50,000 OFWs in Israel and most of them are in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other northern parts of Israel.

Cortez said the DFA has not upgraded the contingent alert status in Israel.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation of Filipinos in the Middle East. The Philippines will continue to look after the welfare of Filipinos who are affected by the current situation,” DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a tweet.

Ongoing monitoring

Last Saturday, DMW said it already coordinated with the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv, Israel to monitor the status of Filipinos in the affected areas.

“We are talking to many of them and their relatives, and we are accounting them one at a time. They have different situations. There are some who are in shelters and others, who were able to evacuate,” DMW officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac said in Filipino in a radio interview on Sunday.

“Within the day, we could have more OFWs and their relatives touch base with us,” he added.

He said they were able to account for at least 20 Filipino caregivers who were staying in shelters on the Israel side near the Gaza strip.

DMW called on Filipinos to heed the advice of the Israeli government to stay put in their current location since possible evacuation initiatives remain unsafe during the weekend.

It urged Filipinos, who will need aid from Israel, to relay their concerns to its joint task force with OWWA, which can be reached through the following numbers: +6321348, +639083268344, +639271478186, +63920517059 and 1348.

“They can also monitor further announcements at DMWs website and Facebook page,” Cacdac said.

Existing reports

As of Sunday morning, DMW said it has no reports of any Filipino injured or killed from the said attacks.

It did not confirm the alleged reports of Filipinos, who were captured along with some Thai workers by Hamas forces.

During a major Jewish holiday on Saturday, the Hamas forces launched thousands of rockets and deployed ground troops from the Gaza strip to Israel, killing at least 300 people and injuring 1,500 others.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas and ordered airstrikes in Gaza.

On Sunday, Hezbollah forces from Lebanon also fired mortar strikes in northern Israel to show support to Hamas.

“The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” the Office of the President said in a brief statement issued last Sunday.

The Palace also condoled with those who lost family members from the attacks and said it “understands” Israel’s right to exercise self-defense following the said incidents.