US provides P450-M to boost disaster preparedness of vulnerable areas

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than P450-million ($8 million) in additional funding to strengthen disaster preparedness and response in vulnerable communities in the Philippines, said the US Embassy in a news release.

The new funding will enhance typhoon preparedness and develop resilient livelihood strategies in the Bicol, Caraga and Eastern Visayas regions.

It will also fund partnerships with the private sector to help ensure the continuity of businesses and other critical services, such as energy and water, after disasters.

USAID’s assistance will be used to train personnel from the Office of Civil Defense, the Departments of Information and Communications Technology, and of Social Welfare and Development, and other relevant government agencies in setting up post-disaster logistics, emergency shelters, and emergency telecommunications.

The US agency will work with local government units in Eastern Samar and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to set up referral systems for children’s welfare and protection during disasters.

“Strong typhoons came earlier than expected this year, and we’re reminded of how vulnerable many Philippine communities are to the impacts of natural disasters,” said USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Philippine government to help the Filipino people prepare for and respond to disasters,” he added.

The United States is a key partner of the Philippine government in preparing for and responding to disasters, as well as delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance.

Since 2010, USAID has provided around P17 billion ($372 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid and boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the country.