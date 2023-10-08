UNLOCKING POTENTIAL | SB19 makes dreams come true with Campus Pop Tour

“Gento gento

‘Di ‘to basta-basta bingo bingo

Need mo makumpleto parang bento gento

Ano kaya mo…”

Have you listened to and tried the ‘Gento’ dance move? If you haven’t, you’re missing out on one of the hottest music and dance crazes of the year.

SB19, the sensational P-Pop Kings, once again set the stage on fire with their viral hit “Gento” dance music performance, leaving the audience in awe in the 2023 Campus Pop Tour Press launch at the SM North Skydome.

As the boys took the stage, the soaring energy was felt by everyone in attendance. Dressed in stylish outfits that perfectly complemented the song’s vibe, the group members Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, displayed their remarkable synchronization and dancing finesse.

What made “Gento” truly exceptional was the bouncy tune’s signature dance moves that catapults it into one of the group’s biggest achievements.

Since the debut of this song just last March, the ‘Gento’ dance challenge quickly gained traction, as fans and influencers from all over the world transformed it into a global smash.

Throughout SB19’s performance, the audience couldn’t help but join in on the excitement. Fans cheered, clapped, and even attempted to mimic the “Gento” dance moves while singing the song from their seats.

The song not only climbed the charts but also became a sensation on social media platforms like TikTok and it’s a mix of intricate footwork, stylish arm movements, and charismatic expressions.

Campus Pop Tour

In the realm of entertainment, there are few experiences as exhilarating as being part of a live performance. But what if that experience could be combined with a unique opportunity for students to explore their talents and passion?

Enter the Campus Pop Tour, a groundbreaking initiative that’s set to change the game in the world of academic entertainment.

SB19 wasn’t alone in this Campus Pop Tour Press Launch last 27th of September 2023. Sharing the spotlight were other talented acts, including Yara and Ver5sus, who brought their own unique flavors to the stage.

Together, they painted a clear picture of what the Campus Pop Tour is all about – a fusion of music, dance, and academic enrichment.

At the core of this initiative is a profound commitment to celebrating and nurturing talent and a platform for aspiring artists and undiscovered talents to shine.

SB19 (Photo by John Eiron R. Francisco/BM)

As the Campus Pop Tour gets ready to make its way across the Philippines, it offers not only a series of musical shows across the country, starting in Manila and then heading to Bulacan, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Legazpi, and Cagayan De Oro, but it also encourages students to embrace their talents, break free from digital platforms, and focus on music and physical abilities.

This tour is a nationwide celebration of music culture and the unwavering spirit of Filipino youth.

As of this writing, the confirmed participating schools include Jose Rizal University in Manila and Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Inc. in Bulacan, with more schools yet to be announced.

Moreover, this initiative will become even more exciting as the participating schools will have the opportunity to witness performances by artists like YARA, Ver5sus, Ace Banzuelo, Alex Bruce, Syd Hartha, and Young Coca right in their schoolyards.

For every student dreaming of performing on stage or becoming a vital part of the entertainment scene, the Campus Pop Tour serves as a guiding light.

It’s a beacon of hope that illuminates the path towards achieving those aspirations. This tour isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about empowering the next generation of artists, dancers, and creatives.

This initiative, in partnership with Dunkin’ pledges to help students stay engaged with music. Offering students the opportunity to enjoy pop music without any cost.

It’s akin to bringing concerts to your city and campus, allowing you to stay focused on your studies without distraction. All photos by John Eiron R. Francisco

