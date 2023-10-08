Smart, Viu bring TWICE to Philippine Arena for two-day sold-out concert

The Philippine Arena was a sea of candybongs over the weekend as the South Korean girl group TWICE sold out their two-day TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ concert last Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, powered by the Philippine’s Best Mobile Network Smart Communications and Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming provider.

Over eighty-one thousand ONCEs – TWICE’s official fandom – trooped to the venue from the different parts of the country to watch Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu perform their global hits live with incomparable passion and energy (Chaeyoung was not able perform due to health reasons)

“From the music, the girls’ performances, and the energy of the crowd, it was truly a memorable weekend for us Filo-ONCEs at the Philippine Arena.” said Angeli Buenaventura, 29, from Quezon City.

ONCEs returned the favor by singing, dancing, and waving their candy bongs in unison, much to the delight of the girl group, which recently bagged the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music.

TWICE member Sana even posted on her Instagram with the caption ‘Pinakagaling na bansa!’, implying that it was the best place they had ever been to.

TWICE’s concert in Bulacan was only their second visit to the Philippines since 2019. It is part of their latest concert tour that kicked off in Seoul early this year, which includes shows in Japan, Australia, the US, Singapore, Berlin, Thailand, Paris, and London.

Trending topic online

Filipino ONCEs catapulted #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR_BULACAN on top of the trending topics on the “X” platform, powered by Smart, the Philippine’s Best Mobile Network.

Smart subscribers shared their most memorable moments by uploading photos, videos, and stories on their social media accounts seamlessly and in real-time.

Unparalleled perks and privileges

Smart subscribers made the most of the much-anticipated concert, with exclusive access to exciting perks and awesome activities at the concert.

Weeks before the concert, Smart Prepaid treated customers with the opportunity to redeem much-coveted concert tickets by simply topping up with Magic Data+ offers at select Smart Stores.

ONCEs also got to enjoy the ultimate TWICE fan experience at the Smart Live booth at the Philippine Arena, which featured Instagram-ready corners for their core memories and cute selca shots. Smart also provided charging booths around the venue to ensure fans remained concert ready.

The Smart Live booth also allows fans to strike a pose in front of the Smart Fan Cam and receive their prints for free by simply using the official hashtags #SmartLive and #SmartWithViuTwice. Additionally, fans had the opportunity to dance to TWICE’s hits such as “What Is Love,” “Fancy,” and “I Can’t Stop Me” at the booth.

ONCEs also took to the Smart Message Wall to write down their messages for TWICE and fellow fans.

“Smart subscribers were not only treated to an incredible performance by TWICE, but they also got to share the magic of the moment with their fellow fans around the world in real time powered by our superior mobile network. Our customers can definitely look forward to more of these memorable on-ground experiences with exclusive perks and privileges to fuel their passions.” said Lloyd R. Manoloto, FVP and Head of Prepaid and Content at Smart.

Value-packed Smart Prepaid offers

Smart subscribers also got to avail of the Smart Prepaid eSIM, the country’s first prepaid eSIM, providing them with an enhanced network experience at the Philippine Arena and easy access to value-packed offers like Power All 99.

The TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ concert is the latest addition to the stellar line-up of Smart Live, which gives subscribers access to exclusive perks and privileges to live concerts and events. Before TWICE, Smart also brought other world-class performers like Harry Styles, K-pop act Seventeen, and many others, closer to Filipino fans.

Enjoy the best concert experience with Smart, the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart clinched this prestigious recognition for three consecutive semesters – Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and most recently in Q1-Q2 2023.

Image credits: Ginger Franz Ocampo





