Science, art addressing climate crisis through films

The world’s present situation is at the “era of global boiling,” said the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a testament that the climate crisis is indeed a worldwide emergency.

With rising temperatures, extreme weather events and the loss of biodiversity threatening human existence, no one is safe from the effects of climate change.

The Philippines, identified by the Global Climate Risk Index as among the top 10 countries most affected by climate risk, was ravaged by extreme typhoons such as Super Typhoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan) in 2013, leaving more than 14 million people to lose their homes and claiming the lives of more than 8,000 people.

“A situation as stark as this calls for international solidarity, thus, we bring together curated films from all over the world,” said creative group Dakila’s Managing Director Nini Oñate.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Yolanda, the partnership of Dakila and the British Council kicked off Climate Film Lab through a screening of Climate Stories Playlist, at Sine Pop in Cubao, Quezon City as part of the 11th Active Vista Human Rights Festival: Rebelasyon (Revelation) on September 28.

Climate Stories Playlist is a curation of short films highlighting the urgent need to address climate emergency as a human rights issue.

Highlighting the “power of the arts to be a means of creative solutions” with film as “one of the many ways” to do it, British Council’s Country Director in the Philippines Lotus Postrado emphasized, “Through the lens of the camera and the art of storytelling, we have the ability to shed light on the impacts of climate change, to amplify the voices of those affected.”

The Climate Stories Playlist featured nine short films: “Eve” (2020, UK), “The Elvermen” (2020, UK), “The Promise” (2020, UK), “To Keep As One” (2020, USA), “Blackthorn” (2020, UK), “Samaritan” (2020, UK), “The Fourfold” (2020, Canada), “Songs of the Earth” (2021, UK) and “To Calm the Pig Inside” (2020, Philippines).

The films explore the climate crisis from personal, political and cultural angles that reflect on the relationship with homeland, community, indigenous culture and climate change.

“To Calm the Pig Inside,” in particular, is a film about looking back to the aftermath of Yolanda in the Philippines.

Through the use of grainy black-and-white photos and videos, and narrating what transpired during that period, it showed both beauty and horror—the trail of devastation caused by the natural disaster, coupled with corruption in the government—there came hope in the form of social solidarity.

At the screening, Postrado encouraged the audience to “remember that each frame, word and narrative has the potential to ignite the spark of transformation.”

“Together, we can write a new story: one of hope, resilience, and shared commitment to preserving our planet for future generations,” she added.

It was pointed out that in the landmark case by the Commission on Human Rights of the Philippines, climate change was declared as a human rights issue for it found evidence of the negative impacts on the established rights of Filipino people, such as their right to life, health, food security, water, and adequate housing.

“As we move forward with this landmark case, we call on our lawmakers to enact laws that impose legal implications on corporations that contribute to worsening the climate crisis. We also call on the national government to spearhead the transition to clean and renewable energy,” Oñate urged.

Recognizing film as a “powerful tool to convey and trigger action,” the British Council and Dakila have partnered in collaboration with Picture People (UK) and iMedia (UK) to bring Climate Film Lab, an intensive mentorship program for Filipino directors and producers committed to climate justice advocacy.

“We’re using the power of filmmaking to get the message out while also providing opportunities for Philippine organizations to come together and develop collaboration on shared interests,” Postrado said.

Climate Film Lab will empower storytellers to develop and produce impactful films that inspire global audiences to take meaningful action against climate change in the Philippines. After the training, selected participants will receive grant funding to realize their stories.

The deadline of submission of application is on October 15.

The Climate Stories Playlist and Climate Film Lab are innovative programs under the British Council’s Climate Connection. The organization is also running the Connections Through Culture grant, which offers up to £10,000 for UK-PH artistic collaborations focusing on climate change, diversity and inclusion.

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto





