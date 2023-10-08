NSYNC reunion goes to a ‘Better Place’

Thanks to the “Trolls” franchise, NSYNC is back with a new single after saying “Bye Bye Bye” to fans two decades ago or since their last release (“Girlfriend”). The song written by A-list member Justin Timberlake sounds like the group has gotten even better despite the long lull.

Days before the song was released, all five members—Justin, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone—released a teaser showing how they recorded the song.

The clip nearly broke the Internet the way they did when NSYNC recently presented the Best Pop trophy to Taylor Swift no less at the VMAs. Even Taylor could not contain her excitement from seeing NSYNC together. She said, “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this. Like I had your dolls! Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re gonna do something and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is too much.”

There are those films blessed with that one song that tends to eclipse the movie itself. Well, “Trolls: Band Together,” instantly claimed a spot as NSYNC in synch after 22 years is just too big—particularly for the fans.

The track opens with a whistle hook that screams “good times right ahead” before it rolls with verse one with the spirit of REUNION written all over it: “It’s some kind of love, it’s some kind of fire / I’m already up, but you lift me higher / You know I’m not wrong, you know I’m not lying’ / We do it better, yeah, we do better, yeah.”

Before the catchy chorus, the song shifts to a couple of universal truths that’s hard to unhear after first listen: “I don’t mind is the world spins faster / The music’s louder, the waves get stronger / I don’t mind if the world spins faster / Faster, faster.” Fans will undoubtedly spot Chasez’s signature vocals here as well.

And then, as promised they take you to a better place like magic with a recall-positive chorus, powered by Timberlake’s familiar falsetto: “Just take me to a better place / I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight / Yeah, if you let me show the way / I’m so excited to see you excited / I’ll take you to a better place, yoo-hoo / And baby you can love me on the way / We’re flyin’ up to outer space / I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah.”

“Better Place” is a thoughtfully prepared, guilty pleasure, and clean pop—not dirty at all, pun intended. If you visualize the song, it’s a wholesome shower of sparks from five fairies that used to be in a boy group and then decided to grant their fans’ wishes. It could be that song you go to when you want to bring the mood up, perfect for your travel reels. The line, “I’m so excited to see you excited,” is exactly the hook you’ll hear inside your head when you do something for our loved ones and you’re more than happy to see them happy.

If you think about it, NSYNC is the only boyband from that period that constantly gifted their followers with solid vocals and choreography. This is why you can’t sing “Bye Bye Bye” without dancing to it. The group left fans with a treasure of hits, from the signature ones “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” to other strong cuts like “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” “This I Promise You,” “Thinking of You (I Drive Myself Crazy),” “Gone,” “Girlfriend,” “(God Mus Have Spent) A Little More Time On You,” and “Pop”.

Now add “Better Place” to the list.

Image credits: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP





