The Rotary Club of Manila on Saturday kicked off its community oral health program in Balut, Tondo, Manila, in partnership with Mithing Pangarap Educational Foundation, Teeth Cloud, and Alliance of Canadian Dental Hygienists who conducted free dental check-ups, oral cleaning, and examination of 100 students under the supervision of Dr. John Cutter, Luming Woellhaf, Jeff Lord and their staff.
LOOK | Rotary Club of Manila kicks off Tondo Teeth Drive
- BusinessMirror
- October 8, 2023
- 1 minute read
Know more
PhilHealth issues statement on resumption of systems
- 3 min
Puerto Princesa City Mayor urges parents to get kids vaxxed vs. cervical cancer
- 1 min
Rep. Camille Villar empowers schoolchildren through ‘Handog Karunungan’ book drive
PhilHealth issues updated oficial statement on temporary system downtime
- 1 min
LRMC to conduct rail replacement works for better system reliability
Caritas Manila graduates 1,589 YSLEP scholars for SY 2022-2023
Expedite national ID rollout to curb fake SIM identities, says House deputy majority leader
Bong Go pushes for better livelihood opportunities for economic recovery and growth; assists disadvantaged workers in Pasay City
Bong Go lauds issuance of memorandum ensuring security of tenure for BHWs
NEA administrator lauds Zambo Electric Co-op for improved services
- 3 min
Bong Go lauds signing of Regional Specialty Centers Act to bring public health services closer to Filipinos
Bong Go helps indigents in Mendez, Cavite
- 35
- 1 min
Egay and Falcon spur SM North Luzon relief efforts
- 23
- 2 min
SM Supermalls and DILG launch screening of ‘BIDA’ anti-drug ads
- 4.1K
- 2 min
Maynilad to replace old, undersized pipes in Pasay
- 89
- 2 min
New fares for LRT-1 starting August 2
- 254
- 2 min
LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 now at 88% progress rate
- 46
- 3 min
Free legal consultation program for Caloocan residents
- 35
- 2 min
Filminera, PhilGold mining assist Masbate, Albay, Leyte amid fears of restless Mayon
- 28
- 1 min