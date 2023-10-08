Today’s front page, Friday, October 6, 2023

LOOK | Rotary Club of Manila kicks off Tondo Teeth Drive

The  Rotary Club of Manila on Saturday kicked off its community oral health program in Balut, Tondo, Manila, in partnership with Mithing Pangarap Educational Foundation, Teeth Cloud, and Alliance of Canadian Dental Hygienists who conducted free dental check-ups, oral cleaning, and examination of 100 students under the supervision of Dr. John Cutter, Luming Woellhaf, Jeff Lord and their staff.

