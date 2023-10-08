ACB, Manila Observatory partner to spur biodiversity, climate strategies

The Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) and the Manila Observatory (MO) entered a partnership, tagged as Asean Climate and Biodiversity Initiative (ACBI), to enhance biodiversity and climate synergy in the Philippines and within the Southeast Asian region.

The partnership was sealed through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by ACB Executive Director Theresa Mundita S. Lim and MO Executive Director Fr. Jose Ramon T. Villarin, S.J. at the Manila Observatory in Ateneo de Manila University on October 2. It was followed by a media forum.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, in her keynote address, said the partnership is the first of its kind in the country and Asean.

“In this time of the climate emergency, working in silos is no longer effective. To abate the crisis, we must pursue transdisciplinary collaboration and action, and engage stakeholders in climate action,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

The DENR chief was behind the linking of arms of ACB that promotes the protection and conservation of biodiversity, and MO, the oldest climate research institution in the country.

Established in 2005, the ACB is an intergovernmental organization that facilitates cooperation and coordination among the 10 Asean member states and with regional and international partner-organizations on the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of natural treasures.

Meanwhile, the Manila Observatory that was established in 1865, is a leading scientific research institution engaged in the atmospheric and earth sciences in the Philippines.

Using dynamical models, observational and data science, remote sensing, geographic information technologies, and lobbying for climate policy interventions, MO’s mission is to do science that empowers communities, especially the more vulnerable, to be adaptive and resilient in the face of development challenges arising from climate change.

The partnership launch also commemorated the MO’s 158th founding anniversary.

Nature-based solutions

According to the ACB and MO, the planet is now at a tipping point.

“The massive wildfires that burn for days, heat waves that can kill, floods that destroy infrastructure and livelihood—these are just a taste of what is to come should humanity fail to collectively act to curb greenhouse gas emissions,” they said in the MOU.

When human activities produce greenhouse gases, around half of the emissions remain in the atmosphere, while the other half is absorbed by the land and ocean.

“While extreme weather events and climate change may lead to ecosystem degradation and ultimately biodiversity loss, the natural world and the web of life it supports also hold the key to resolving this climate crisis. These ecosystems, together with the biodiversity they support, act as natural carbon sinks and offer what are known as nature-based solutions to climate change,” they added.

Climate scenarios, effects on biodiversity

Lim said the partnership will enhance climate and biodiversity synergy that will generate useful information relevant to public and private institutions, as well as to the communities directly affected by climate change.

Through the partnership, the ACB and MO will develop projections through modeling of different climate scenarios and their effects on biodiversity and ecosystems.

This will provide scientific data on how healthy or well-managed environments can mitigate adverse climate impacts, such as threats to food security, human health, and public safety.

Knowledge exchange, harmonizing efforts of similar initiatives from other institutions, and capacity building are also part of the objectives of this pioneering partnership.

“The Manila Observatory has had a longstanding tradition in the atmospheric and earth sciences for 158 years now and is presently training its sights on fine-scale climate change, air quality, environmental instrumentation, geographic information, and remote sensing systems,” Villarin said.

“We look forward to working with the [ACB] to uncover the vital connections between biodiversity and climate, which can only increase our resilience in the face of climate challenges ahead of us,” he added.

For her part, Lim expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and explained that the initiative will highlight how biodiversity is one of the most effective nature-based solutions to the detrimental impacts of a warming planet.

“Biodiversity, through protection, ecosystem restoration and conservation, are nature-based solutions that are a crucial part of climate action. The diversity of ecosystems found in the Asean all serve as various layers of protection against climate change impacts,” she said.

An experts’ platform

The ACBI will serve as a platform whereby scientists, particularly climate and biodiversity experts, researchers and communicators, will actively engage and share scientific information to elucidate the connectivity between biodiversity and climate change while highlighting the role of biodiversity as a nature-based solution to the climate crisis.

The initiative will be piloted in selected areas in the Philippines and will then be scaled up to cover other critical areas in other Asean countries.

It is expected to create a strong network of climate and biodiversity experts in Asean to further establish linkages with other agencies developing similar initiatives.

Leveraging its strong collaboration and engagement with the Coordinated Regional Climate Downscaling Experiment-Southeast Asia (Cordex-SEA), the MO will focus on generating necessary climate information for impact studies on biodiversity.

Cordex-SEA climate data overlaid with biodiversity data will be analyzed to elucidate the sensitivity of ecosystems and priority species to the changing climate.

Meanwhile, the ACB will facilitate dialogues and information exchange and propose collaborative actions, to contribute to the achievement of relevant targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Climate vulnerability

Yulo-Lozyaga, a former executive director of the MO, highlighted the vulnerability of the Philippines to the worst impacts of climate change in her speech.

“The Philippines is among the most vulnerable to climate-related weather events and has been on the top of the list of disaster risk rankings. I should say, at the DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources], that we have adopted a new perspective because of our megadiverse nature as a country. We are part of the global climate solution, and we have much to offer both to our country as well as the rest of the world,” she explained.

She said the adverse impacts of climate change will intensify over time as predicted by scientists in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

“Unless we are prudent and immediately act in a concerted fashion, our fates are sealed. We need to address climate change decisively by ensuring resilience, sustainable development, poverty reduction, and low-carbon economic growth, all happening to our country,” Yulo-Lozyaga said.

“And very importantly, to do this, we need to protect, enhance, and value our biodiversity as a source of nature-based solutions to our crisis,” she added.

Inextricably linked

According to the DENR chief, climate change and biodiversity have a causal nexus where one directly influences the other in many different ways.

Moreover, she said climate change, biodiversity, and human development are inextricably linked, implying that there are responsibilities, and accountabilities in that linkage.

“According to a study, our biodiversity in Southeast Asia is gravely imperilled by massive habitat modifications, forest fires and the overexploitation of wildlife,” she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga said that an estimated 24 percent to 63 percent of endemic species, which are important for the Philippines and in the Asean region, are actually at risk of extinction.

“This represents a good number of vertebrate species, including 66 percent of the region’s birds and 85 percent of the region’s mammals, as well as a good number of species of vascular plants,” she said.

In addition, the country’s reefs have been estimated to lose between 70 percent to 90 percent globally at a 1.5 degree Celsius (°C) increase in temperature, and of course, more at a 2°C global warming, she said.

The DENR chief added that studies have also noted that climate-related local extinctions are significantly higher in tropical species than in temperate species.

Image credits: Jonathan L. Mayuga





