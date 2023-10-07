The ‘Dream Weaver’

FOR years, eight-year-old Leianzy Mamites would be staring and observing her grandmother weave the abaca threads into a cloth with intricate patterns of colored lines, diamond shapes and squares inked from natural colors from bushes, barks and leaves.

When the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the world and locked the population into their homes, Leianzy had more time to be around her Lola Vivencia Mamites, 58, in her gaballanan, a manual traditional hand loom which the Mamiteses owned.

Young Leianzy Mamites diligently weaving at the loom.

Her grandmother deemed it time to let Leianzy immerse herself in to the wooden loom and learn the craft of the tribe’s weaving chores.

Leianzy adapted well and quickly into the weaving lesson, and just in her second session with the loom, she was already on her own.

She would be continuing the weaving of the cloth left unfinished by Vivencia, who would commonly finish a three-meter by one-meter cloth in one week.

This would be the main material of women’s skirts noted for their pattern of deep maroon, red and brown colors identified with the Bagobo-Klata tribe, one of the 18 ethnolinguistic tribes of Mindanao.

The Kagans’ more sophisticated woven loom produces a softer cloth of synthetic fibers with colors of blue, red, white and yellow. Currently, there are only three weavers in their community.

Ironically, abaca and cloth weaving is waning, even a dying art of the indigenous peoples in the Philippines, and pageant representatives of the tribes in Davao City sent the appeal to the younger tribal generation to help revive the art of weaving.

Lone child weaver

LEIANZY was a media sensation at the sidelines of a recent summit of artists, digital creators, performing artists and businesspersons organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at the Philippine Women’s University.

She demonstrated her improving skill at arranging the threads and sliding the wooden stick through the string of threads to form the tightly knit cloth. Like all tribal weavers, Leianzy would be seen with a meticulous eye for detail and indicators of errors.

“She would last, at most, for one hour before she would disengage from the loom,” Vivencia told the BusinessMirror.

It turns out that Leianzy is the lone child weaver of the Bagobo-Klata community outside Bansalan town, Davao del Sur.

“We are awed and inspired to develop our own next line of weavers,” said Jennifer Tomarokon, one of the cloth and cotton weavers of the Kagan tribe, one of the 11 Moro tribes in Mindanao, and who inhabit the municipality of San Isidro, Davao Oriental.

Jennifer and another Kagan weaver also put up their own weaving loom beside that of the Mamiteses, who were all helped by the DTI train their women and establish their own weaving and tribal center in their localities.

The Kagans’ more sophisticated woven loom produces a softer cloth of synthetic fibers with colors of blue, red, white and yellow, “the colors of our flag,” she said. Currently, there are only three weavers in their community, including Jennifer.

“Fifteen were actually trained during the pandemic. Unfortunately, they lost interest,” she said.

Leianzy could become the blooming symbol that inspires tribal youth everywhere to take a second, interested look at the art of weaving, she said.

Her grandmother Vivencia is optimistic of the inspiration Leianzy has brought to her classmates and village mates to revive interest in the tribal art of weaving. “You can see the sparkle and awe in the eyes of her school mates and other village children when Leianzy demonstrates her skills.”

Jennifer is also hopeful that Leianzy could inspire the youth of other tribes. “With such a pretty young soul at the loom, who would not be moved to start training and taking the lessons of their elders in weaving.”

Potential

IN August, during the fruit harvest festivities dedicated to the tribes, many of the Hiyas ng Kadayawan pageant representatives in Davao City expressed their concern over what they described as “the lost art of weaving.” The Kadayawan festival in Davao City is considered the best-covered and attended harvest festival in Mindanao. The event is dedicated to promote the culture and tradition of the 11 Moro and tribal groups of the city.

Among their advocacies was to encourage the other women and girls in their respective tribes to bring back the skill of knitting and weaving their own cloth as part of the lost prized heirlooms of the past generations.

Gone are the days when homes bustled with women at the looms, and outside, the yards were adorned with vibrant abaca cloths, hung along clotheslines, showcasing an array of colors and designs.

As the digitally driven world, powered by artificial intelligence, engulfs the new generation, it transforms everything into portable and disposable items, from human interaction to old traditions. This trend raises concerns about preserving social, tribal values, and customary practices.

During the innovation summit last week, government trade and industry planners aimed to harness digitalization to benefit various sectors, including crafts and arts. Cloth weaving emerged as one of the domains and sectors undergoing development for professional and international exposure, utilizing the digital platform.

The Kagans, for example, take pride in their recent foray into the pageant world during the 2019 edition of the Miss Earth competition. They showcased tribal cloths, beads, and women’s apparel and accessories in their gown and costume presentations.

Jennifer shared with BusinessMirror the Kagan cloths and accessories transformed into elegant designs for the shawls and head scarves of the candidates. She expressed gratitude to Davao City designer Kathryn Fanlo for the “cultural respect and care” she demonstrated in incorporating the Kagans’ and other tribes’ cultural materials into the Miss Earth pageant.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved so far. And we have the evidence to show that we can,” she said. “And that is why, there should be enough drive and dedication to maintain and revive the tribal art of weaving.”

This makes the ancient ancestral handlooms still valuable and essential to tribal craftmanship that only the tribes themselves have the mastery of the art of weaving.

And on this Filipino Tribal Month of October, the spotlight would be a little brighter along the seams of tribal dresses as the indigenous peoples put their best costumes and traditions forward.