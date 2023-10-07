SB19, Ben&Ben finally perform ‘MAPA’ onstage

PROOF that OPM is doing very well is that in the last two months, I have been to two concerts featuring the most popular Filipino artists of today, including SB19, Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, Spongecola, December Avenue, and Ely Buendia.

A few weeks ago, SB19, Zack Tabudlo, and Ben&Ben headlined Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert held on September 24 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Tickets to the event were made available to 10,000 Watsons Club members and it was truly a great experience for them to be there. VIP ticketholders were treated to an exclusive soundcheck session with the artists before the concert while others got the chance of a lifetime to meet their favorite artists backstage via a raffle. Thirty winners from the VIP Standing, VIP Seated, and Patron tiers also received signed posters from the artists.

BINI opened the show with “Karera,” after which Zack Tabudlo took to the stage with his soulful voice. One of the songs that he performed was “Give Me Your Forever.” The singer said he usually doesn’t perform this in the Philippines.

After Zack Tabudlo, it was the turn of Ben&Ben to showcase their songs. The band showcased their heartfelt lyrics and melodious tunes which resonated with the audience, setting the stage for an emotionally charged evening. The band took the Watsons Club members in the audience on an emotional roller coaster as they performed hit after hit, including “Kathang Isip,” “Could Be Something,” “Paninindigan Kita,” and “Langyang Pagibig.”

Then it was the turn of SB19 to take centerstage. You really couldn’t tell that Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh had come from a grueling world tour. Their energy was so high! They opened with their global hit “Gento,” of course.

During the concert, SB19 members also revealed that they would bring their successful tour to Asia.

Every artist performed well on that night but for me, the highlight of Watsons Playlist was the collaboration between SB19 and Ben&Ben. The two groups performed “MAPA,” a tribute to parents and they seamlessly performed the song with their respective musical styles.

By the way, the official music video of “MAPA” with SB19 and Ben&Ben has gained widespread acclaim, garnering an impressive 16 million views and counting, and attained over 19 million streams on Spotify.



Moira is Maria Clara Sangria’s ‘virgin’

IN early September, Maria Clara Sangria announced that Moira dela Torre was now its brand ambassador.

Moira even composed “Maria Clara,” a full-length song that is the brand’s new jingle.

“‘Maria Clara’ is a reminder of where you’ve been and where you’re going and who you are as a woman,” said Moira.

Maria Clara Sangria, by the way, now comes in Maria Clara Virgin, which doesn’t contain alcohol.

“If I can be completely honest, I had to think about it very well because it’s an alcohol brand and I really wanted to be careful with my endorsements. And then they presented the campaign to me and I do drink sangria, I do drink Maria Clara and I come from Olongapo. That’s where I grew up in and I remember for New Year’s my family, my titas would bring in Maria Clara. So these are things that are not foreign to me,” said Moira.

During the event to announce her being the Maria Clara ambassador, Moira talked about her drinking habits, among other things.

“Parang mga three glasses before I get a hit. But it depends. It depends when I’m sad. In our industry

we always have to be social and I’m an introvert but I had to learn to be social. And I’m an introvert and I have ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). And so I had to learn how to be social and to be around people. So I have learned to kind of drink socially. So when I’m out, I kind of know how to control my drinking. But, when I am around people I’m safe with, I do allow myself to get a little drunk,” said the singer.

Image credits: Watsons and Maria Clara Sangria





