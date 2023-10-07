MANILA’S HIDDEN FORT: Getting reacquainted with Fort San Antonio Abad

Relatively unknown to many, Manila has another fort, aside from the well-known Fort Santiago, located south of Intramuros and this one is not easy to visit as it is located within the confines of the high-security Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Complex (BSP) – the 1.2-hectare, trapezoid-shaped and equally historic but hidden Fort San Antonio Abad. Considering its current location, tightly sandwiched between the imposing main tower of the BSP and the old Metropolitan Museum of Manila Building (now transferred to its new home at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City), the fort is understandably overlooked these days.

Also known as Fort Malate or Fort San Antonio, this fortification was completed in 1584 and named in honor of its patron saint, Saint Anthony the Abbot (feast day: January 17). Like the walled city, the fort evolved into a variety of stone fortress popularized by renowned French military architect Sebastien Le Prestre de Vauban, with two signature bastions at the corners of the canted walls. Though relatively small in size, it certainly occupies a significant place in the history of Manila as it played a role in three great conflicts – the Seven Years War, the Philippine-American War and World War II. Located in what was then a separate hamlet of Malate, the fort served as a rear protection for the Manila as well as to guard the Manila–Cavite route.

Pockmarked William Armstronggun at West Bastion and Niche with statue of St. Anthony Abbot

The Spanish used the fort as a polvorista (“little fortress” or gunpowder magazine to safely store gunpowder) known as Fuerte de Polverina. On September 26, 1762, during the Seven Years’ War, it was captured by British forces under Rear-Admiral Samuel Cornish and Brigadier-General William Draper when they invaded Manila. They transformed the fort into a garrison, setting up an artillery battery. From here, the British forces launched their land offensive against the Spaniards defending Intramuros.

On March 26, 1764, upon the end of the British occupation of Manila, the fort was returned to Spanish control and rebuilt, again becoming a gunpowder storage facility. On August 13, 1898, after bombardment by U.S. warships during the sham Battle of Manila, the fort was captured and the first American flag hoisted by the First Battalion of the First Colorado Volunteer Regiment under the command of Lt.-Col. Henry Bayard McCoy. In 1937, the Historical Research and Markers Committee (now the national Historical Commission of the Philippines) installed a historical marker.

The now unused well with windlass Armstronggun at West Bastion and William Armstrong gun at the East Bastion

During World War II, Fort San Antonio Abad was seized by occupying Japanese troops and it was used as a bunker, with a cannon installed. During the Liberation of Manila, the fort suffered considerable damage. After World War II, the very young Offshore Patrol, with the Manila Naval Station (MNS) as its main support unit, set up its headquarters at the fort. They vacated the place in 1965.

On June 1974, coinciding with the establishment of the new main office complex of the BSP, the restoration of the fort was again started (the first restoration was at the beginning of the 19th century) by Architect Carlos E. Da Silva, during the term of former Central Bank Gov. Gregorio S. Licaros, and completed in 1976. This battle-weary and proud structure is now a beautiful little park and events place with paved walkways and street lamps. Where guards once stood, there are now roaming gardeners keeping the manicured garden trim. Within the garden is a now unused well with a windlass for raising water.

In 2018, together with Intramuros (collectively known as the “Fortifications of Manila”), the fort was named a National Cultural Treasure (NCT), for their architectural, historical, scientific and archaeological significance, by the National Museum of the Philippines. Both forts were essential parts of the defense of Spanish Colonial Manila and scientifically important in terms of military and structural engineering. The NCT marker is now installed there and in Plaza Roma in Intramuros.

At the fort’s south entrance, two historical plaques (the 1976 renovation plaque and the NCT plaque) are mounted. The 1937 plaque, mounted on the wall to the right of this entrance, is topped by a semicircular arch niche, flanked by Doric columns, with an antique wooden statue of St. Anthony Abbot within. In turn, the niche is framed by a decorative moldings ending in scrolls. The original segmental arched main entrance of the fort, with its quaint iron gate, faces north. This latter entrance is decorated with a bas-relief of the traditional Spanish coat of arms of Leon (the lion) and Castille (the castle) and topped by finials.

The fort can be quickly explored in less than half an hour. At the lower level of the fort are a series of square embrasures, openings in fort’s walls where cannons can be fired. These openings, flared outward to enlarge their field of fire, once faced the sea but are now facing the back of the museum.

You can walk around the entire wall perimeter via very narrow, 2-foot wide ramparts which can be reached via stone steps. Standing on either side of the fort, on arrowhead-shaped bulwarks (East and West), are two large, sea-facing naval guns which were damaged when the American Air Force bombed the fort during the 1945 Liberation of Manila in World War II. Cast by Sir William Armstrong & Co. (England), these two 19th century, rifled breech-loading guns, weighing 20,238 and 20,220 pounds respectively, had a bore of 8 inches. The original gun carriages are now gone (probably destroyed during the bombing) and have been replaced by concrete supports.

Image credits: Benjamin Locsin Layug





