Huawei Watch GT4 review:Make that fashion-forward switch

NOT counting the Casio calculator and robot watch I had during elementary, I think the Huawei TalkBand B2 was the very first smart wearable that I had. I could still remember how amazed I was when I first wore it. Not only did it count my steps, timed my runs and monitored my sleep, but it also detaches and transforms into a Bluetooth earpiece for answering calls or listening to music.

I felt like James Bond trapped in Fat Bastard’s body whenever I wore it, so I made sure everyone was looking whenever I answered a call. Then came the OG Huawei Watch (which I still have, and still works) followed by the “bands,” “watch fits,” “GTs” and all their yearly updates.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 isn’t just about keeping up with the times—it’s about setting the pace.

While having all these choices are good for the consumer, I felt kind of overwhelmed to the point that I even had to decline reviewing other smartwatch brands.

When you’re a “desk” jockey like me who’s more afraid of the gym than the dark, I felt guilty of doing these smartwatches a big injustice by not being able to use all their features.

So, for this review of the Huawei Watch GT4, I’m warning you not to expect too much in terms of the physical data I gathered from testing those doing workout modes. I think the most number of steps I recorded on the Huawei Watch GT4 was about 11,000—and that was at the mall, while I was toy hunting and I had to head over to my favorite unli-Korean BBQ just to recover.

I was, however, able to do a lot of sleeping experiments the past few weeks. I also learned how to keep my stress levels low and to constantly check my heart rate. Oh, and those breathing exercises have done wonders for my anger issues especially whenever I’m stuck in traffic or watching the local news.

So, if you’re planning to get a new timepiece but still thinking twice about getting a “real” smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 4 offers plenty of reasons to make the switch.

DESIGN FORWARD: Huawei has always been a trendsetter in wearable technology, seamlessly integrating its latest innovations with timeless fashion. As the company marks its 10th year in the smart wearables industry, the Huawei Watch GT 4 showcases the pinnacle of the company’s design evolution with geometric aesthetics. It features cutting-edge material design, utilizing amorphous zirconium alloy and a diverse range of watch straps such as refined calf leather and Fluoroelastomer.

The Watch GT 4 caters to varied tastes and is available in 46mm and 41mm sizes. The 46mm design exudes a “Classic Evolved” philosophy, showcased by its unique octagonal watch body. Drawing inspiration from the faceted brilliance of diamond cuts and the sharp aesthetics of octagonal headlights in high-performance cars, this design is reminiscent of the elegance seen in traditional luxury timepieces.

You get four strap choices, first being the Black Fluoroelastomer Strap, blending sleekness and sophistication that embodies sporty elegance, making it perfect for those who love working out. The Brown edition combines its silver stainless steel body with the comforting tan leather strap that radiates a sophisticated versatility fitting any style or occasion. The Rainforest Green comes with green woven composite strap that combines 70 percent ocean-recycled nylon with 30 percent recycled polyester from plastic bottles. This blend reflects Huawei’s dedication to protecting nature including oceans and forests, and its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Last is the Stainless-steel Edition, designed with an integrated stainless steel strap, this version caters to those who value exquisite craftsmanship and seek a statement-making accessory. The strap appears as a natural extension of the case, forming a singular, unified piece.

On the other hand, there are three strap options for the 41mm variant. The basic Black Fluoroelastomer Strap again is for younger, active users; there’s also the White strap, with its gold Stainless Steel Case, beautifully paired with a pristine white leather strap linked to the watch lugs; and the Silver two-tone Piano Key Bracelet with tasteful gold accents.

If you’ve always wanted to get a smartwatch but don’t want something that looks like a prop from some sci-fi flick, then you’d instantly like the Huawei Watch GT 4’s new octagonal shape. It borrows hints of style from those eye-wateringly expensive luxury watches at a fraction of the amount and with more useful features.

CLEAR DISPLAY: The Watch GT 4 46mm features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and an impressive 326 ppi (pixels per inch) density. Similarly, the Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm is equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, offering a remarkable 352 ppi density. This improvement represents a significant increase of 13 percent in the screen-to-body ratio, providing a larger and more immersive display for the user. The auto-brightness setting of this smartwatch is so good, I never had to make adjustments as the display remains clear and visible whether I’m indoors or under direct sunlight.

One good thing about the Huawei Watch GT 4 is that almost all of its features work with both iOS and Android. To get started, simply scan the QR code on the box to get a download link to the Huawei Health App from the website.

ACTIVITY RINGS: To keep you motivated, the upgraded Activity Rings serve as a visual target, empowering users to develop healthy exercise habits by providing a clear and motivating indicator of their progress. It provides valuable insights and actionable feedback, ensuring that users have a clear understanding of their progress and the steps they need to take to achieve their desired outcomes. This personalized approach empowers users to take action, stay focused, and make meaningful progress towards their goals. The Huawei Watch GT 4 can monitor over 100 diverse sports modes, and as if that wasn’t enough it adds 19 more professional sports modes, covering indoor and outdoor activities such as walking, running, cycling, swimming, and more. There are even custom modes for soccer, basketball, and—get this—esports. I have yet to find out how it works exactly, but for all you serious gamers out there, this might help you figure out the things that can raise your heartbeat and stress levels so you can make adjustments—or just alert you to stand up once in a while.

HEALTH READINGS: The Huawei Watch GT 4 series has enhanced TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate monitoring technology, offering meticulous and efficient insights into workout metrics and daily health. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, TruSeen 5.5+ refines the data derived from the sensor’s optical readings. This is further amplified by a multi-channel signal enhancement algorithm, based on Huawei’s proprietary AI insights, guaranteeing unparalleled accuracy in heart rate measurements.

Now, to be truly careful with your heart, the GT 4 further elevates heart monitoring with the inclusion of Photoplethysmography (PPG) Arrhythmia Analysis. It’s a mouthful to say, but with rising cardiac issues, having an accessible way to monitor irregularities is invaluable. The PPG arrhythmia feature in the GT 4 offers real-time heart rate monitoring using light-based technology. What makes it unique is its capability to detect arrhythmias, which are irregular heartbeats that might indicate underlying health issues. While it doesn’t replace professional medical diagnostics, this feature provides an early warning system. For users, this means a potential proactive approach to their health, allowing them to seek timely medical intervention if irregular patterns are consistently detected. If you have elders who have heart problems this feature might help you be more aware of their condition.

Any expert will tell you that sleeping can help improve your physical and mental health and with Huawei TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring technology, you can figure out the best sleeping habits for you and help you sleep better. This technology has been researched, developed, and optimized for four years, and is currently the industry’s leading technology based on infrared light to monitor sleep. It can perform sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep breathing monitoring, and assessment of sleep quality without disturbing the user’s sleep. Like I mentioned earlier, this was probably the feature I tested most. Now I just need to increase my steps to get rid of those pounds I gained from oversleeping during weekends.

For the women, the Watch GT 4 can also intelligently Monitor & Predict your Menstrual + Ovulation Cycle. This intelligent prediction feature can then send reminders based on the monitored health data, assisting women in preparing for their special days—and warn us partners to be extra understanding or at least stay a safe distance.

Advanced GNSS for Precise Tracking: The Watch GT 4 pioneers the use of intelligent GNSS directional satellite tracking technology, which intuitively adjusts the signals to follow the movement of satellites in orbit. This breakthrough innovation boosts GNSS signals of the built-in dual-band five-system high-precision GNSS positioning chip’s antenna design, which ensures that the direction of the radiation waves is constantly pointed towards to the sky, from which it effectively retrieves satellite signals.

While the Watch GT 4 isn’t the first to allow you to answer calls on your watch, its enhanced Bluetooth Calling feature improves on the quality and clarity of calls. It supports Bluetooth calling distance of up to an impressive 100 meters from the paired smartphone. Now, when I’m driving, I don’t have to reach for my phone. I can even send quick replies in just a couple of taps. You can customize these quick replies via the Huawei Health App.

Perhaps the biggest issue with smartwatches (even the most expensive ones) has to be its battery life. The Huawei Watch GT 4 again stands out, with the 46mm variant promising up to two weeks of battery life while the 41mm can last for a week on a single charge. Lastly, it also has an 5ATM IP68 rating so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet.

FINAL WORD: The Huawei Watch GT 4 doesn’t just tell time; it tells the world about your commitment to both fashion and functionality, and your desire to live a healthier life. With its innovative health monitoring features, timeless elegant design and long battery life, it’s not just about ticking boxes; it’s about how seamlessly and elegantly they all come together on your wrist. The Huawei Watch GT 4 looks incredible, and with prices starting at P12,999 (for the Black Fluoroelastomer variant), it’s certainly way more affordable than those luxury watches that inspired its superb design. Preorder now and you can get up to P6,297 worth of freebies which includes a Freebuds SE2, an extra watch strap, watch face, and trade-in voucher.