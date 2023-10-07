Gatchalian: Survey on nationwide literacy,learning should be more frequently done

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian wants a more regular conduct of the Functional Literacy, Education and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) for better monitoring of the country’s literacy rates.

The FLEMMS is a household-based nationwide survey conducted every five years. The 2019 edition was the sixth in the series that started in 1989.

In a hearing of the National Economic and Development Authority and its attached agencies’ proposed budgets, Gatchalian asked the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) about the possibility of shortening the survey’s interval of conduct.

“FLEMMS is not only used by the Second Congressional Commission on Education [or EDCOM II], but also by the Literacy Coordinating Council to monitor literacy rates in our country, and by local government units to gauge the type of literacy programs that they should implement,” said Gatchalian, who is the chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. “It’s [a vital tool, but the] five-year gap is…very long…”

National Statistician Dr. Dennis Mapa explained that, considering the impact of the pandemic on literacy, the PSA last year sought a budget allocation for the FLEMMS’ conduct, but was not granted. The agency, however, will push through next year, which will be covered under the PSA’s budget proposal. The last FLEMMS was in 2019.

Dr. Mapa added that in its next meeting, the PSA board will explore the possibility of shortening the five-year gap in conducting the FLEMMS. The PSA official cited the example of the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), which was previously being done every three years. The PSA board, however, decided to conduct FIES every two years instead of three to shorten the interval on the release of official poverty reports.

According to Dr. Mapa, a three-year cycle for conducting the FLEMMS could be a reasonable option.

Aside from shortening the FLEMMS’ conduct interval, Gatchalian also raised the possibility of making the data more granular by conducting the survey all the way to the city level. Dr. Mapa said that this can be done but would require increased budgetary requirements.

A cycle of the FLEMMS costs around P60 million, according to the PSA chief.

Image credits: Mark Cayabyab/OS Win Gatchalian





