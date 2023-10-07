Club offers unmatched benefits for Filipino pet owners

AN all-in-one digital pet care solutions provider, PetPal unveils the PetPal Club offering pet owners unparalleled care for their furry companions combined with substantial savings and exclusive benefits.

Recognizing challenges that pet owners face in accessing quality healthcare for their pets, PetPal has developed a way to combine convenience with top-notch care from licensed and accredited veterinarians. This is aligned with its mission to enable pets to live their happiest and healthiest lives.

The platform is user-friendly, accessible every day of the week from 8 am to 9 pm, and has a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each pet. It also provides a digital pet booklet, the Pet Pawrtal, to conveniently track a pet’s healthcare journey.

PetPal’s latest offering, the PetPal Club, empowers pet owners with a comprehensive package of benefits, ensuring security and peace of mind. For an annual fee of just P2,499, members are treated to unlimited teleconsultations for two pets, a complimentary home vet visit, a special rate of P999 instead of P1,200 for subsequent visits, a 10-percent discount at affiliated clinics, and free vouchers worth up to P30,000 from partner establishments.

Booking a subscription is a breeze. Pet owners may visit the PetPal Club website, click on “Become a member today,” choose from multiple payment options, and wait for the PetPal Club catalog in their e-mail.

“We’re here to change the way pet owners approach pet care. With the PetPal Club, we’re offering a holistic solution that ensures every pet in the Philippines has the opportunity to live a long, healthy and happy life,” said Miguel Guerrero, 917Ventures entrepreneur in residence.

Carlo Flordeliza, senior venture builder at 917Ventures, echoed this sentiment: “The PetPal Club is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We listened to the needs of pet owners, and with this information we crafted a subscription that truly delivers. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited about the future of pet care in the country.”

With the PetPal Club, pet owners can focus on what truly matters: spending quality time with their pets. Whether it’s treats, cuddles, or walks, PetPal ensures that pets and their owners have more time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. Watch out for grooming products and other new offerings from PetPal coming soon.

For those interested in joining the PetPal Club, visit www.petpal.asia/petpal-club today. PetPal is a tech startup under 917Ventures, a member of the Globe Group.