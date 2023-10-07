Automation, career growth are keys for aging logistics sector to win young talents

STILL hot as it used to be at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, the global market continues to find e-commerce sexy but not its matured allied industry that is logistics.

This holds true, too, for the labor sector which—albeit the constant rise of online trading even after the pandemic—keeps on leaving the latter for the former.

In a report written by AutoStore Vice President (VP) for Business Development in Asia Pacific Philipp Schitter, he delved on the increased pressure of e-commerce on its undermanned logistics partner and how it could win talents back.

He cited Gi Group Holding’s study that shows three-fourth or 75 percent of warehouse operators in developed countries have difficulty attracting employees. Eventually, it leads businesses to run at a lower capacity, with less efficiency and revenue cut.

“One reason for the lack of manpower stems from the sector having a reputation of physically demanding and strenuous jobs, which play a role in affecting potential workers in their foray into the industry. Another reason is linked to the change in cultural and social shifts within countries,” Schitter wrote.

Some reports, noted the top executive, also indicate that this industry is aging, wherein 45 percent of workers in transportation and warehousing are 45 years old and above. He said: “With that, there is constant constraint on fulfilling the increasing demands of the supply chain due to this lack of labour.”

By promoting a promising career growth and using cutting-edge technologies, logistics companies can attract and keep Gen Z employees who will comprise 27 percent of the workforce by 2025.

Doing so, it is important for industry players to develop strategies aligned to their job ethics and preferences, Schitter noted.

One way to do it is showcasing how logistical innovations work, such as the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS).

This will be appealing and exciting for Gen Zs who are keen on digital solutions to purposely work and stay with the company.

Since they seek growth and progression, it’s also essential to provide them with continuous mentorship programs, cross-training initiatives, and ongoing skill development endeavors, he added.

What’s more, logistics players need to adopt automation to stay competitive in their field and attractive to the labor market, per Schitter. At present, more than 80 percent of warehouses do not operate automatically.

By using technologies like the ASRS to perform tasks with less human intervention, he said that businesses can highly shorten order processing time, enhance inventory management, and improve overall operational efficiency while aligning with an ideal workplace a Gen Z worker desires.

AutoStore is one caterer of such, with its warehouse robots that are capable to give businesses with 100 percent stock access and 99.7 percent operational uptime, while helping reduce their carbon footprint through their energy consumption of only 100 Watts during operation.

The VP for business development believes that automation helps the current generation of workers lighten the arduous aspects of logistical tasks—a magnet for the future workforce. For him, bridging the gap between the work ethic of today’s generation of labor and demands of the logistics industry is pivotal for the sustainable growth and success of the sector.

“By understanding the characteristics of Gen Z, leveraging technology and automation, and implementing strategies that align with their values, logistics companies can attract and retain the next generation of talent,” Schitter stressed.

“Embracing innovation and showcasing the opportunities for growth within the industry will not only meet the demands of Gen Z but also ensure a thriving and dynamic logistics sector for years to come.”