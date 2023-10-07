A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE: Small town hopping in Europe

Europe’s big cities are all that many tourists hope for (myself included). The art galleries, museums, restaurants, architecture, and extensive public transportation are all worth the trip. However, the smaller cities and towns ooze with old world charm. The narrow and cobblestoned streets, quaint shops, restaurants and cafes, historical significance, and picturesque views, give visitors a different perspective.

Cesky Krumlov

Prague takes center stage whenever one is in Czechia. For visitors staying more than two days, Cesky Krumlov is a popular day trip or overnight destination. This UNESCO World Heritage-listed town has a charming medieval atmosphere with its narrow paths and cobblestone streets. Mid-13th century Bohemian nobles had a castle built high above the Vltava. As the town grew in influence and affluence, the castle complex grew. The aristocrat residents had Baroque and Renaissance features incorporated into their expansion projects. Today, the castle complex is one of the largest in the region.

The town surrounding the castle is teeming with old world allure. The preserved houses and shops provide you with a glimpse of life centuries ago. Weaving in and out of the narrow paths is like stepping into a time warp. What makes Cesky Krumlov a popular destination for both locals and visitors is that you can easily access it by bus or car from Prague.

Rothenburg ob der Tauber

If ever you find yourself in Bavaria, Germany, consider adding the quaint town of Rothenburg to your itinerary. This destination is along the country’s famous Romantic Road. You don’t need your own vehicle to reach it though. You can take multiple train rides to arrive at the town. My base was Nuremberg, which made traveling to Rothenburg ob der Tauber convenient despite the multiple transfers.

Exploring this fairytale-like small town feels like you’ve just entered a child’s storybook. The colorful houses, cafes, and shops will stir your imagination and maybe even elicit your inner child. Rothenburg has centuries old buildings and walls. Out of the many picturesque corners of the town, Plönlein or Little Square is the most popular. The bright colored building at its intersection is most likely the picture you see when you look for pictures of Rothenburg online. Some of the well-preserved buildings include the St. James’s Church, Rothenburg Town Hall, and the Master Builder’s House. If you’re visualizing something quintessentially German, this town might be the picture you have in your head.

Bled

Conveniently located around an hour by bus and approximately 40 minutes by car from Ljubljana, Bled is a must visit when in Slovenia. The town’s lake and mountain views (with hiking trails) make it a go-to destination for nature lovers and visitors who just want time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The view of the church on the island is the picture you’ll see splashed on several magazines, postcards, and websites. You’ll get magnificent views of this from high up on the castle. Take a leisurely walk around the lake to soak in the views and fresh air. If you have the time, take on the hiking trails that provide you with different overlooking views of the lake and mountains.

Melk

This quaint town around an hour away from Vienna by train, is home to the Melk Abbey. Founded in 1089, this huge structure dominates over the town and its church contains some of the most beautiful frescoes I’ve seen. Inside you’ll also find a fetching library containing medieval manuscripts. The town itself is quite lovely. Walk around its charming streets, get a souvenir from one of the shops, or dine in one of the restaurants. Time moves slowly here, much like the meandering water of the Danube River.

Riomaggiore

This village is one of a handful located in Cinque Terre. It dates to the 13th century and is famous for its colorful houses built on ridges along the coast. A railway and trail connect Riomaggiore with other villages in Cinque Terre. Many visitors follow the trails to travel from one village to the next. Riomaggiore is one of the biggest and most picturesque. The cafes and restaurants provide visitors with beautiful views while wining and dining.

These are only a handful of the small towns you can visit in Europe. The continent has plenty more to offer visitors that want a glimpse of history and time away from bustling cities.

