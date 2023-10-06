WorldRemit: 1 billion people depend on remittances

ABOUT 1 billion people worldwide, or one in every eight persons, depend on remittances, according to the 2023 Global Cost of Living Index of global payments company WorldRemit Belgium.

The study assesses how the cost of living crisis is affecting financial decisions, including those of remittance senders who regularly send money home to support their loved ones.

Results show 73 percent of respondents in the United States, 70 percent in the United Kingdom and 78 percent in Australia reported an increase in the daily cost of living. Some 81 percent of them said they felt utility costs increased in recent months.

Housing costs continue to be impacted with 72 percent of respondents reporting an upswing in mortgage and rent payments, while 46 percent of respondents noted an increase in education and 74 percent in transportation.

“As international money senders report rising living costs both for themselves and their families, they are increasingly making the tough decision between supporting themselves and supporting their loved ones back home. Receivers rely on the hard-earned money delivered by remitters for vital things like day-to-day expenses [such as food, transportation and clothing], healthcare and educational support,” said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Zepz, the group powering global remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave.

“Our data shows that as the cost of living crisis looms, many are making sacrifices in order to continue to provide that support to billions across the globe,” he said.

This year’s cost of living index indicates remittances sent to family and friends remain the main reason for money transfers at 85 percent, with nearly a third of participants expressing a strong inclination to solely send money to their closest family members.

One in 10 remittance senders are feeling heightened pressure to send money home. Against this backdrop, the number of respondents who reported an increase in the cost of living for those they send money to grew by 73 percent since the start of 2023.

International money senders living in the USA, Australia, and the United Kingdom, aged more than 18 years old, voluntarily responded to a 13-question survey between July 28 and August 3, 2023 about how the cost of living and inflation have changed behaviors when it comes to sending remittances.

The survey took place on the Attest platform and resulted in 3,000—or 1,000 per country—responses from people who have sent remittances in the past year.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





