Top gymnasts from PHL and other Asian countries to compete in 8th STY International Gymnastics Cup

Top gymnasts from the Philippines and other Asian countries are coming together to compete in the 8th STY International Gymnastics Cup.

Athletes from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Hongkong and India will be participating in this prestigious event that will be slated on October 20 to 22, 2023 at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, Muntinlupa City.

Coach Boots Ty of host PGAA-S.TY Gymnastics and Sports Center promises an exciting showcase of high caliber talent and skill as gymnasts from the Women’s category, Levels 1 to 6, will compete in Artistic Gymnastics events.

Coach Boots Ty is a staunch believer in grass roots gymnastics and is dedicated to developing local athletes into Olympic-caliber gymnasts that would represent the Philippines in various local and international competitions.

In holding this annual competition, she hopes not only to hone and expose local gymnasts to the world of international competition, but to turn the spotlight on the exciting sport of gymnastics to engage more kids to try it out.

PGAA-S.TY Gymnastics and Sports Center was established in 2008 and has been holding this annual event for 8 years now.

Come witness what promises to be a breathtaking display of skill, talent, grace, and athleticism. Opening ceremony is on October 20, at 5pm.

Competition proper is on October 21 and 22, from 7 am to 7pm at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.