Sen. Go to PhilHealth, other government agencies: Implement stronger cybersecurity measures

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has reiterated his call for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) as well as other government agencies to bolster their cybersecurity defenses amid the recent ransomware attack that led to the exposure of sensitive data.

Go said the protection of data and the continuity of services, especially for the underprivileged, should be of utmost priority.

Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health, specifically urged PhilHealth to take immediate and stringent measures.

“Dapat ay mayroon tayong preventive measures na hindi na maulit ang ganitong insidente. Kailangan nating palakasin ang ating cybersecurity defenses,” he added.

The senator also stressed the importance of ensuring that PhilHealth’s services remain uninterrupted, especially for the poor.

According to reports, the hackers exposed PhilHealth employees’ identification cards, payroll details, and other sensitive information. The ransomware attack, which used Medusa ransomware, demanded a ransom of $300,000 or approximately P17 million from the agency.

PhilHealth confirmed that user data, including names, addresses, and identification numbers, were compromised.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Privacy Commission are still determining the extent of the compromised data. Go called for proper support to mitigate the risks of identity theft and further cyber attacks.