Rice retail price could dip ₧3/kilo on ‘bumper’

THE retail price of rice could decline by as much as P3 per kilogram in the coming months as the country anticipates a “bumper” harvest, with pundits projecting a record-high grain output this year, an industry group said.

Orly Manuntag, cofounder of Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement, said they expect retail prices of rice to fall by P2 to P3 per kilogram in the last quarter of the year as the country starts its main harvest of palay.

The agriculture department is projecting a record-high milled rice output of 13.11 million metric tons (MMT) this year, surpassing the 2021 record of 13.054 MMT.

In the second semester alone, the department projects that milled rice production would hit 7.2 MMT.

Manuntag explained that the higher harvest coupled with the removal of pass-through fees within local government units would lead to the decline in retail prices of rice.

President Marcos Jr. earlier issued Executive Order 41 that suspended the imposition of pass-through fees among local government units for vehicles that are transporting goods.

“The bumper harvest and the removal of the pass-through fees are positive developments that can reduce prices by P2 to P3 per kilogram,” Manuntag said.

Manuntag disclosed that based on their initial estimates, EO 41 would easily reduce the prices of rice cavan by P10 to P20.

Because of these factors, Manuntag said there is no reason for domestic rice prices to further increase, especially since Marcos has already lifted the price ceiling on the grain.

“By law of supply and demand, we have abundant supply because of the harvest and therefore we do not see prices to further increase,” he said.

“The price of imported rice is also declining, and we are seeing more importers averse to importing,” he added.

Manuntag pointed out that they do not see farmers losing profit in the coming harvest because of the newly increased buying price of the National Food Authority (NFA) at P23 per kilogram.

NFA’s higher buying price can dictate the farm-gate prices offered by rice traders, he added.

“If the farmer would sell to private traders and the private traders would buy below P23 per kilogram, the farmer would just opt to sell to the NFA instead to the private traders,” Manuntag said.

The Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) said the lifting of the price ceiling would allow palay prices to “stabilize” in the ongoing harvest season and “provide incentives” to farmers to expand their production.

“As fresh harvests enter the market, we also expect retail prices of rice to go down without the need for price caps,” the FFF said.

“However, the government will have to pursue its campaign against smugglers and price manipulators whose illegal activities depress farmgate prices even as they keep retail prices high for consumers,” the FFF added.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





