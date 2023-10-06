‘Rate hike more likely after inflation spike’

WITH the increase in commodity prices reaching the high end of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) inflation expectations for September, analysts are now more certain that the Monetary Board will decide to raise key policy rates by November.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Chief Economist Emilio S. Neri said he expects a 25-basis-point (bps) increase in the Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate which was maintained at 6.25 percent last September.

Neri also noted that a rate hike is imminent given the still high core inflation rate. Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed that core inflation slowed 5.9 percent in September from the 6.1 percent in August, but remained higher than the 5 percent recorded in September last year.

“A 25-bps hike in November is now more likely after the surprise print as risks of spillover to other goods and services have intensified,” Neri told BusinessMirror. “Bumabagal pagbaba ng core [but it] remains way above [the] 4-percent target for too long already.”

In a statement, BPI said core inflation could increase again and second-round effects may form again. This is in view of the P1 jeepney fare hike which placed the base fare at P13 starting this month.

“We expect a rate hike from the BSP in its November meeting considering the latest developments. We also cannot rule out an inter-meeting hike, especially if the Peso breaches the 57 level. The risk of further Peso depreciation is significant right now because of the recent behavior of oil prices and the surge in US yields,” BPI said.

Jonathan L. Ravelas, senior adviser at professional services firm Reyes Tacandong & Co., agreed with the possibility of a 25-bps rate hike in November. However, he expects the BSP to continue its monetary tightening stance.

Ravelas told BusinessMirror there is a possibility for BSP to raise interest rates to as high as 7 percent. This may be done in two tranches, the first being a 25-bps increase and the second will be a 50- bps increase.

However, he also said, the BSP can choose to raise rates to 7 percent by making a jumbo rate hike of 75 bps, similar to what happened exactly a year ago when the BSP moved in lock-step with the United States Federal Reserve.

In November 2022, the Monetary Board raised interest rates on the BSP’s overnight repurchase facility by 75 bps to hit 5 percent, from 4.25 percent. This is the highest overnight repurchase facility interest rate level since February 2009, when it was also at 5 percent during the Global Financial Crisis. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2022/11/18/inflation-risks-spur-record-high-rate-hike/).

“It can be 50 and a 25, or a jumbo 75. I think they did that last year,” Ravelas said. He said the brunt of the rate hike will be felt by the economy in the first half of 2024.

BSP: Oil, agri drove inflation

Meanwhile, in a statement, the BSP said the latest inflation print was driven mainly by the increase in prices for oil and key agricultural commodities. Prices are expected to remain elevated due to supply shocks and the spike in global oil prices.

BSP said inflation will decelerate back to within the inflation target by end-2023 in the absence of further supply shocks. However, risks to the inflation outlook remain skewed to the upside for 2023 to 2025.

The main factors for possible increases in inflation include petitions for transport fare adjustments, higher domestic prices of key food items facing persistent supply constraints, and higher-than-expected minimum wage adjustments in areas outside Metro Manila.

The impact of El Niño weather conditions on food prices and utility rates and higher electricity rates are also included, said BSP, among the major upside risks to the inflation outlook.

“The BSP stands ready to resume monetary policy tightening as necessary to prevent the renewed broadening of price pressures, as well as the emergence of additional second-order effects in view of the persistent upside risks to the inflation outlook,” BSP said.

The BSP reiterated its support for the timely and effective implementation of non-monetary government measures to mitigate the impact of persistent supply-side pressures on inflation.

Earlier, the BSP said the relentless onslaught of supply shocks would likely keep it hawkish until next year as conditions may merit more than one rate hike.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said BSP is considering a rate hike in November as mounting inflationary pressures are bound to increase.

Remolona said while Thursday’s vote to maintain policy rates was unanimous, the vote was “pretty close between hiking and not hiking.”

He said the Monetary Board’s primary consideration was the increase in fares and electricity rates as these could add 0.5 percent to the inflation forecast of the BSP, especially in 2024.

Remolona said that while supply shocks tend to be temporary, this is not the case in the Philippines right now, as petitions for transport fare hikes may be granted. This includes adjustments in commuter rail, jeepney, and taxi fares.

The Supreme Court also upheld the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) decision to allow power firms to pass on increases in their cost to consumers, likely leading to higher electricity costs.

