Police rescue 27 Pinoys from cyber-scam farm in Cambodia

CAMBODIAN police rescued 27 Filipino workers who were trafficked to work in clandestine cyber scamming operations in a remote town near the border of Cambodia and Thailand.

Consul General to Phnom Penh Emma Sarne said the 27 Filipinos were about to be transported and probably “sold” from scamming facility to another when Cambodian police made a timely interception on them last September 26.

“If not for the timely action of the Cambodian National Police, they might have been sold,” Sarne said.

Sarne said like other victims of human trafficking, the 27 OFWs came to Cambodia as tourists.

They worked in a scamming facility in O’smach District in southern Cambodia, near the border with Thailand. Some of them had been there since January this year.

Filipinos sought the help of the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia and provided that tip that they will be transferred to Sihanoukville, a coastal province southwest of Cambodia.

The Embassy then coordinated with the Deputy Chief of the Cambodian National Police and its Intelligence Department, and a number of interested and concerned parties and entities “which we cannot divulge at the moment,” Sarne added.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation are processing their cases.

The Embassy has been working with the IOM, A21 Foundation, Caritas Cambodia, the Filipino Community in Cambodia led by the Samahan ng mga Pilipino sa Cambodia and the Philippine Eagles Phnom Penh Chapter, as well as with partner agencies in the Philippines in extending assistance to the Filipinos and facilitating their immediate return home.

In a show of solidarity, these groups and the rest of the Filipino community in Cambodia also stepped up and donated food, snacks and hygiene kits to assist the victims.