PHL unemployment rate drops in August, but PSA data show uptick in poor quality jobs

Notwithstanding an improvement in the latest employment figures, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data on Friday indicated an uptick in poor quality jobs.

The preliminary result of the Labor Force Survey (LFS) showed there was a 3.4 million increase in the number of employed persons in August 2023 to 48.07 million from the 44.63 million posted in July 2023. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/06/48-07m-filipinos-employed-labor-force-survey/)

At news briefing on Friday, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said self-employed workers increased by 1.89 million, while unpaid family workers grew 1.85 million. However, there was only an 87,000 increase in the number of salary and wage workers, which are considered high quality jobs.

“To raise the quality of employment further, the Marcos administration is committed to exerting all efforts to shape an attractive business climate for investors with the resources needed to bring in high-quality and high-paying jobs,” National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

Balisacan also noted that the number of middle- and high-skilled occupations contracted by 54,000, while low-skilled occupations increased by 551,000 compared to the previous year.

PSA data also showed the top occupations that posted increases were skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, which grew 567,000; elementary occupations, 551,000; plant and machine operators and assemblers, 345,000; technicians and associate professionals, 74,000; and clerical support workers, 12,000.

However, PSA data showed the largest reductions in employment were recorded among service and sales workers with a decline of 683,000; craft and related trade workers, 397,000; managers, 185,000; and professionals, 88,000.

In a news statement, Balisacan said the government will continue to ramp up efforts to boost economic growth and quality job creation amid economic headwinds.

He also cited recent developments, such as the Senate’s approval of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act and the launch of the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032, that are expected to open greater opportunities for the Philippine labor market.

Passed by the Senate after its third and final reading on September 25, 2023, the PPP Act aims to establish a stable and predictable environment for collaboration between the public and private sectors by reducing transaction costs and improving the ease of doing business for PPPs.

On the other hand, the NIASD 2023-2032, which was approved by the National Innovation Council chaired by the President on June 30, and launched on September 27, 2023, provides strategies to improve innovation governance in the country, including capacitating innovation actors with the necessary resources and skills.

“The PPP Act is a welcome development for investors as it clarifies long-standing ambiguities that have hindered the implementation of several projects crucial to creating better job opportunities,” Balisacan said.

“The NIASD will serve as the government’s blueprint for establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem, comprising a Filipino workforce equipped with 21st-century skills to enhance their employability,” he added.