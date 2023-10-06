PHL secures $300M loan from ADB

THE Philippines has secured a new policy-based loan to support the government’s efforts on inclusive finance from its biggest lender to date, the Manila-based multilateral development bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In a statement, ADB said it has approved $300 million loan to finance the “Inclusive Finance Development Program (IFDP)-Subprogram 3,” which aims to expand Filipinos’ access to financial services, particularly the vulnerable segment of the population, and to promote economic growth.

The program aims to help widen the digital-financing ecosystem and support efforts to increase the capacity of financial service providers, including rural banks and nonbank financial institutions, to offer quality products and services accessible through various delivery channels.

“Through this loan, [the] ADB is expanding its partnership with the Philippines in ensuring all Filipinos will have access to financial products and services, including via digital platforms, to help improve their lives and livelihoods,” said ADB Senior Financial Sector Specialist Kelly Hattel.

“Considering the significant impact of climate change on the vulnerable segments of the population, the reform actions supported by the loan will ensure government assistance can reach people faster during crises and emergencies; help raise climate resilience of farmers and micro, small, and medium-scale businesses through expanded insurance; and promote improved financial stability,” Hattel explained.

The new loan builds on ADB assistance provided under the IFDP Subprogram 1 and Subprogram 2 delivered in October 2018 and August 2020, respectively.

Reforms pursued under this loan will complement other ADB programs in the Philippines, such as the “Competitive and Inclusive Agriculture Development Program-Subprogram 2” approved in January 2023.

According to the 2021 Global Findex Database, the number of Filipino adults holding an account with a financial institution or mobile money provider has risen from 34 percent of the population in 2017 to 51 percent 2021.

Hastened by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, the Philippines nearly doubled the number of financial institution or mobile money accounts for the bottom 40 percent of the population by income to 34 percent in 2021 from 18 percent in 2017.

The government wants to raise the number of Filipinos holding an account with financial institutions or mobile money providers to 70 percent by 2024, aided by streamlined requirements with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

As of September 1, the government has registered nearly 88 percent of the population under PhilSys after launching the program in 2020 amid the pandemic, as part of efforts to widen financial inclusion in the country.

The ADB noted that key reforms pursued by the government to eliminate barriers to access financial services and mainstream gender across its policies include updating and providing action plans for the “National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022–2028.”

The Philippines also passed and implemented key legislation on financial consumer protection under Republic Act (RA) 11765 (Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Law), and rules encouraging digital platforms to provide financing to agriculture value chain members in support of RA 11901, or the “Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Financing Enhancement” law of 2022.

The government also implemented a regulatory sandbox framework for financial solutions to test new business models and facilitate the adoption of innovative technology approaches.

In terms of development partners, the ADB emerged as the leading provider of ODA in the country in 2022, surpassing Japan which was the country’s top creditor for the preceding seven consecutive years.

The ODA provided by ADB accounts for a 33.47 percent share or $10.85 billion of the active ODA portfolio in 2022. ADB has also taken the lead in terms of new commitments in 2022, with a total of $2.51 billion composed of $2.5 billion for four loans and $10.2 million for seven grants.

Meanwhile, Japan secured the second spot with 30.75 percent worth $9.96 billion, followed by WB with $6.86 billion; China, $0.98 billion; and Korea, $0.91 billion.