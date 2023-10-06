Palace sees inflation easing as rice harvest season expected to increase supply

MALACAÑANG expects inflation to ease after the ongoing harvest season, which is expected to increase rice supply.

“We are pleased to report that our economic managers anticipate a moderation in rice prices, as local production increases due to the onset of the harvest season and the entry of rice imports previously ordered. This will further alleviate the burden on our citizens,” read a brief statement issued last Thursday by the Presidential Communications (PCO).

The PCO issued a statement after government statisticians reported that September inflation accelerated to 6.1 percent from 5.3 percent in August.

High prices of food, particularly rice, were the primary cause for the inflation uptick. Inflation for the food staple in September soared to 17.9 percent from 8.7 percent in the previous month.

This despite the government’s imposition of a month-long P41 per kilogram (kg) price ceiling for regular milled rice (RMR) and P45 per kg for well-milled rice (WMR).

The PCO said the government will provide the necessary intervention to minimize the impact of high inflation to vulnerable groups.

The said interventions include the digital Food Stamp Program, fuel subsidies, and targeted assistance for farmers.

“The President and his cabinet are actively working to alleviate transportation costs and make long-term investments in irrigation and modern farming practices to support our agricultural community,” PCO said.

“The administration’s dedication remains unwavering in ensuring stability and providing assistance to those in need, safeguarding the citizens’ interests in these challenging times,” it added.