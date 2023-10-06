‘New sustainability rules will reflect global developments’

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it is revising the Sustainability Reporting (SR) Guidelines for publicly listed companies to reflect the latest developments in global sustainability frameworks.

The agency issued for public comment the draft memorandum circular on the revised SR guidelines, seeking to update current rules on sustainability reporting provided under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 4, Series of 2019.

“In keeping with the commitment to be at the forefront of promoting good corporate governance, and aligned with international best practices, the SEC considers it imperative to keep SR regulations responsive to latest global developments,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The further development of the SR framework in the country contributes to the creation of a green and blue economy, as well as the establishment of sustainable communities.”

Under the revised guidelines, listed firms will be mandated to submit sustainability reports in two formats—the SR Narrative and the sustainability report form.

For the SR narrative, a listed firm will submit a narrative report following the format outlined in MC 4, which will be submitted in conjunction with the company’s annual report.

Meanwhile, listed firms will be required to submit their duly answered SuRe Form through the SEC Electronic Filing and Submission Tool (eFAST). Its template comprises three major sections: sustainability and climate-related opportunities and risks exposures; cross-industry standard metrics; and industry-specific metrics.

Separate guidelines for industry-specific metrics which largely considered the existing Philippine Standard Industrial Classification will be released later, the SEC said.

The said form aims to elevate the quality of sustainability reporting and ensure the consistency of non-financial information submitted by listed firms.

The revised guidelines consider the latest global advancements in sustainability reporting frameworks, notably the IFRS S1 on General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and IFRS S2 on Climate-related Disclosures. Both of these are fully aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the SEC said.

The SEC institutionalized sustainability reporting among corporations in 2019 through MC 4, which mandated listed firms to submit sustainability reports on a comply or explain approach. This allowed listed firms to disclose corporate sustainability data, when available, and provide explanations for items where there are none.