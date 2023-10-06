NCAA praises PH men’s basketball squad in Hangzhou

The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Friday lauded Gilas Pilipinas for making the country proud in the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

NCAA management Committee chair Paul Supan of Season 99 host Jose Rizal University said the country’s oldest and longest running league is just honored and blessed to have contributed to the team that was fighting for the men’s basketball gold medal at press time.

“In behalf of the NCAA, we congratulate Gilas Pilipinas for its proud performance in the Hangzhou Asian Games,” said Supan. “And we’re happy to see NCAA alumni in Gilas’ historic run.”

Supan was referring to some members of the Tim Cone-mentored squad who came from the league itself—Scottie Thompson (Perpetual Help), Calvin Oftana (San Beda), Kevin Alas (Letran) and CJ Perez (Lyceum of the Philippines U).

Arvin Tolentino and Japeth Aguilar also played high school ball for San Beda and Letran, respectively.

And the NCAA didn’t help not just in basketball, but in other disciplines as well after lending current student athletes Frederick Ramirez of Jose Rizal U and Daniel Enderes of Mapua in track and field, and Justine Sanchez of College St. Benilde and Bryan Sajonai and Bismarck Lina of San Beda in 3×3 basketball.

The league had also opened its doors to the national team in the past and would continue to do so.

“The NCAA has always supported the country’s basketball programs and national teams and will continue to answer the call if given the honor to help again,” he added.