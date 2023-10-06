Metro mayors throw support behind Palace order to halt collection of pass-through fees

Metro Manila mayors on Friday unanimously supported Executive Order Number 41 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the suspension on the collection of pass-through fees on national roads to motor vehicles transporting goods or merchandise while passing through any national roads and such other roads not constructed and funded by local government units (LGUs).

“In the interest of public welfare, said LGUs are further strongly urged to suspend or discontinue the collection of fees, such as but not limited to, sticker fees, discharging fees, market fees, toll fees, entry fees, or Mayor’s permit fees, that are imposed upon all motor vehicles transporting goods and passing through any local public roads constructed and funded by said LGUs,” the mayors’ resolution read.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., for his part, lauded the mayors of Metro Manila for their support to EO 41.

Abalos thanked the mayors for “the true spirit of bayanihan” in unanimously suspending their pass-through fees collection.