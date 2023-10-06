Market slowdown to hit Insular Life’s bottomline

THE Insular Life Assurance Co. Ltd. (Insular Life) said its bottomline would be below the P5.2 billion it posted last year due to “growth” investments amid market slowdown.

Insular Life officials explained that it would be challenging to “replicate” the net income posted by the insurance firm last year due to present market conditions.

Nonetheless, the officials noted that they would be able to hit or even exceed their internal net income target for 2023.

“In terms of net income that will be very difficult to replicate,” Insular Life President and CEO Raoul Antonio E. Littaua said in a news briefing last Thursday. “Basically, in terms of investments, equities are also down; as you all know, the stock market has been down for quite a while.”

“Now that’s going to be difficult to replicate [the P5.2 billion],” Littaua added.

The insurance firm’s consolidated net income last year rose by more than a third to P5.2 billion from P3.87 billion in 2021, which it attributed to “strong” consumer spending fueled by the reopening of the country’s economic post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on documents published by Insular Life on its website, the insurer’s consolidated net income last year was the highest in at least 22 years or since 2006.

Elation

STILL, Insular Life Chief Transformation Officer Efren C. Caringal Jr. pointed out that the firm would “exceed” its “planned income for the year.”

“One of the drivers for the lower net income is because we are investing heavily on growth. Generally, at the start of the product there would be higher distribution costs, etc. And then the profit will emerge over the later period,” Caringal explained.

“So when you see significant growth, it means we’re investing heavily. Therefore, our short term profits will be lower. But the long term profitability is going to be good – it will be realized over time,” Caringal added, noting that there were “one-off items last year” that contributed to the firm’s higher net income.

The Insular Life executives disclosed that the firm continues to grow its new business annualized premium equivalent (NBAPE) this year despite the country’s elevated inflation.

The insurance firm said its NBAPE more than doubled to P1.706 billion in the first half from about P751.5 million last year. Insular Life saw its NBAPE for the full year of 2022 growing by an annualized rate of 43 percent to P1.9 billion.

“So, that one [NBAPE],… I think we will end the year almost double what we did,” Littaua said.

“We’re very happy about what we are seeing in our new business,” Caringal added.

Inflation

CARINGAL further said the year-on-year growth of NBAPE insulated the insurer’s client base from inflation.

“We are not seeing [detrimental impact] in our portfolio. We are seeing growth even in the lower-middle income class because they need it more due to [market] uncertainty,” he said.

Caringal added the insurer is leveraging the high interest rate to offer products with higher yields.

“Insurers are able to introduce much higher-yielding investment products and that is where we see a significant growth or at least the last year for us,” he added. “We offer endowment products not just [for] pure-protection benefits but we are able to give higher yields [and] higher coupons because of the higher interest rate.”

Nonetheless, Caringal noted that the faster inflation rate does have a “possible” impact on certain income segments since insurance products are not in the top priority of consumers. The faster inflation would also trim Filipinos’ savings in general, he added.

“Still, the reality in the Philippines is that we have a low-insurance penetration rate so there is really room [for us] to grow. It is a matter of increasing Filipinos’ financial literacy,” he said.

“For me, the more pressing need is to protect [savings]. Your dollar today will not have the same foreign exchange in the future. So that is the value of insurance—not just to provide protection but to give you a very good savings mechanism,” Caringal added.