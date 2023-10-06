ManilaMed celebrates 56 years of dedication and excellence

ManilaMed (Medical Center Manila) celebrated its 56th anniversary last month with the theme, “Tatak ManilaMed: 56 Years of Dedication and Excellence” which highlighted the institution’s rich history, camaraderie and culture, and its corporate social responsibility to its community.

To celebrate the hospital’s anniversary, the management organized a number of activities which culminated in the whole day celebration last August 15, 2023.

Photo Recreation Challenge

ONE such activity was the Photo Recreation Challenge. ManilaMed’s various divisions and departments—Medical Staff, Diagnostic Services, Therapeutics Services, General Nursing, Acute and Critical Care Nursing, Surgical and Specialized Nursing and Support Services—were tasked to showcase their creativity by capturing ManilaMed’s historical moments.

Blast from the Past: ManilaMed Photo Recreation Challenge pays homage to important milestones from 1967 onwards.

The departments were given old photos of the institution that they needed to recreate. Through their creativity, the departments weaved together a collective narrative to pay homage to the institution’s rich legacy. The winner of the challenge, the Surgical and Specialized Nursing Department of the Nursing Services Division, was announced during the August 15 anniversary celebration.

Celebrating with ASILO de San Vicente de Paul children

LAST August 8, 2023, ManilaMed’s anniversary committee brought love and smiles to the children of ASILO de San Vicente de Paul. Packed with enjoyable activities, the event started with a mass and was followed by the setting up of an inflatable water slide which the children thoroughly enjoyed. There were a lot of games and the showing of the movie, “Strange World.” ASILO expressed their gratitude to ManilaMed through their coordinator, Melca Luzon, for the blessings and joy.

ManilaMed employees play parlor games with children from the hospital’s chosen charity.

Tianggean sa ManilaMed

ManilaMed transformed the Dr. Paulo C. Campos Hall into a bustling marketplace last August 9, 2023. The event allowed ManilaMed employees to set up their booths to sell their wares. The tiangge offered diverse products ranging from colognes, trendy bags, thrift denim pants, delectable snacks and coffee to trinkets and knick-knacks.

ManilaMed employees flock to the “Tianggean sa ManilaMed” event to buy snacks, bags, clothes and interesting knick knacks.

Minute to Win It

In addition to the Tianggean sa ManilaMed, the Dr. Paulo C. Campos Hall was also the venue of 60-second activities that ManilaMed employees had to accomplish. A team with three different players from different departments joined this challenging activity. These activities include stacking of cups, answering riddles, catching and shooting ping pong balls and forming the 56th Anniversary logo puzzle.

Coming in third was Team Palavarn from the Sales Department. In second place was the Team Grand Winners from the Marketing Department and Gender Diversity Center. The first placer was Team Bang from the Marketing Department and Medical Director’s Office.

Employees take it to the next level by completing fun challenges of a special ManilaMed version of “Minute to Win It.”

On August 15, the actual anniversary celebration commenced with a holy mass that was attended by the Management Committee of ManilaMed led by Dr. Eduardo S. Eseque, President and Dr. Anthony Martin S. Dolor, Chief Operating Officer, along with other members from the Management Committee, doctors, healthcare workers, and support services staff. After the mass, Dr. Dolor officially opened the anniversary festivities.

Winners of the ManilaMed Ambassadors 2023 were announced. After which, highlights of the games and activities held in the past week were recapped and ManilaMed’s service awardees were recognized through a simple awarding ceremony.

Announcement of winners

The highlight of the celebration was the message from the outgoing ManilaMed Ambassadors as well as the announcement of the winners of ManilaMed Ambassadors 2023.

The ManilaMed Ambassadors program is an annual program that the hospital started in 2018. The activity highlights ManilaMed employees who go an extra mile to contribute to the ManilaMed culture that is built on its vision, mission and core values. This program puts the spotlight on employees who not only embody ManilaMed values but also promote the institution to a wider community.

The ManilaMed Ambassadors’ finalists went through an initial screening where the nine nominees were assessed and trimmed down to five. The top five finalists were tasked to create a short video presentation promoting the institution which was uploaded to ManilaMed’s Facebook page to gauge the candidate’s social media influence to the outside community. Finally, the candidates went through the final panel interview with the highest members of ManilaMed’s Management Committee.

Elizer John Bernardino and Kimberly Ngo were eventually named ManilaMed Ambassadors 2023. As the lead ambassadors for ManilaMed, they will take part in different activities, both internal and external, that will require their skills, specialties and/or presence in promoting the institution.

Dr. Eseque ended the day-long activity by thanking the ManilaMed staff for their perseverance, hard work and for helping each and everyone overcome the challenges the hospital faced especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fifty-six years is quite a long time for an institution so for that blessing, I would like to express again my heartfelt gratitude; thank you for braving the halls and walls of this hospital even if we were in a pandemic. You did not leave us and for that, thank you,” Dr. Eseque said.

“It is a challenge for everybody but in the end, everyone will be happy. Everyone will feel better. Happy anniversary ManilaMed!” he added.v