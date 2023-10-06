Malonzo as new PVL competition director

The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has appointed Sherwin Malonzo as the new competition director, underscoring the league’s commitment to enhance the standard of Philippine volleyball.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Competition Director for the PVL. My commitment is to uphold and elevate our league to world-class standards. I can assure you that everyone involved, from our dedicated game officials to our exceptional technical team, will be fully prepared to deliver excellence at every game,” said Malonzo.

PVL president Ricky Palou welcomed Malonzo’s appointment, saying: “His extensive experience is a valuable addition to our league, and we look forward to working together to continue elevating the standards of Philippine volleyball.”

Malonzo, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of the Philippines, served as Deputy Competition Director during the 2015 AVC Women’s Under 23 Championship, as Competition Director for the UAAP Season 82 Volleyball Tournament, and as Competition Director during the 2022 AVC Cup for Women.

He also worked as Competition Director during the 2022 and 2023 Volleyball Nation League-Manila Leg and as Technical Manager of the PVL.

Malonzo also served as Functional Area Head in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Malonzo will assume his position as PVL Tournament Director for the third conference of the 2023 PVL season which fires off Oct. 15 with an explosive triple-bill at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.