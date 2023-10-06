Makati asks RTC to freeze SC award of 729-hectare Fort Bonifacio property

THE Makati City government on Thursday sought refuge before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Taguig City to stop the Taguig City government from implementing the Supreme Court’s (SC) December 1, 2021 decision awarding jurisdiction over the 729-hectare Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation, including the Bonifacio Global City complex and several barangays to Taguig City.

In an eight-page urgent motion, the Makati City government led by Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay sought the issuance of a status quo ante order against the Taguig City government, which if granted, would stall Taguig’s takeover of the property.

A status quo ante order is an order to maintain the last actual, peaceable, uncontested state of things, which preceded the controversy.

The Taguig City government has decided to takeover the contested property after the SC’s Third Division denied the second motion for reconsideration filed by the Makati City government seeking the reversal of its December 21, 2021 decision, which attained finality on September 28, 2022, after the denial of the latter’s first motion for reconsideration.

The Court has also denied the appeal of the Makati City government to set the case for oral arguments and to allow the Court en banc to decide on the case.

However, in its motion filed before the Taguig RTC, the Makati City government said the status quo ante order should be issued pending the issuance of a clear guideline, particularly on the issue on whether a writ of execution is needed for the enforcement of the December 1, 2021 decision and on whether the exact metes and bounds of Parcels 3 and 4 of Psu-2031 must first be determined before any enforcement of said decision.

The petitioner insisted that under Section 11 of Rule 51 of the Revised Rules of Court, as amended by the 2019 Revised Rules of Civil Procedure, a motion for execution of a judgment must be filed unless the judgment expressly states otherwise.

“In the instant case, a mere perusal of the Decision dated 1 December 2021 would readily show that the dispositive portion does not expressly order any part thereof to be immediately executory. Ineluctably, a writ of execution is required under Section 11 of Rule 51 of the Revised Rules of Court, as amended by the 2019 Revised Rules of Civil Procedure,” the motion read.

Meanwhile, while it is willing to comply with the SC ruling, the Makati City government noted that both parties should be guided by the actual metes and bounds of the Parcels 3 and 4 as indicated in Psu-2031.

The Makati City government, however, noted that none of the parties have submitted a legible and certified true copy of Psu-2031 from which the metes and bounds of Parcels 3 and 4 can be determined.

This lack of clear guidelines, according to Makati City, has created tension between the two cities, which warrants the issuance of a status quo ante order.

“Worse, the people’s welfare has been unduly prejudiced by the City of Taguig’s arbitrary, whimsical and capricious attempts to unilaterally and partially implement the decision dated December 1, 2021,” the motion stated.

The Makati City government cited an alarming report from the local authorities that the City of Taguig, through its representatives, attempted to enter the premises of a housing project of Makati.

The move, according to Makati City, has caused panic and confusion among the residents and beneficiaries of the housing project.

It also cited attempts by Taguig City to take possession of several elementary and high school buildings and health and lying-in centers situated in barangays affected by the SC decision.

“The City of Taguig cannot simply take the law into its own hands and act as it leases to forcibly execute the decision dated December 1, 2021,” it stressed.

“With the alarming and highly confusing incidents primarily caused and/or initiated by the City of Taguig, Movant Makati is constrained to pray from this Honorable Court the issuance of a status quo ante order,” Makati City added.

It also pointed out that the SC has consistently ruled that a status quo ante order is warranted in order to promote common good as well as protect the public interest.

“Indeed, the conservation of the status quo is desirable and essential in the present situation in order to prevent any serious prejudice to the people’s welfare and chaos in the delivery of basic services, as well as the proper turnover of local government power,” the motion stated.

In a statement released last April 2023, the SC said it had written “finis” to the territorial dispute between Taguig and Makati City in connection with the Fort Bonifacio Military Reservation where the Bonifacio Global City Complex is now located.

The SC, in its 2021 decision, also made permanent the writ of preliminary injunction issued on August 2, 1994 by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City enjoining the Makati City government “from exercising jurisdiction over, making improvements on, or otherwise treating as part of its territory” Parcels 3 and 4, Psu-2031, comprising Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort comprising of Barangays Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Jusmag area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and the so-called six villages are situated in the said areas.