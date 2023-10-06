Inflation normalizing soon, but government must mitigate risks–solons

LAWMAKERS see inflation, which peaked in September, normalizing soon, but said the government still needs to mitigate risks.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda traced the reported year-on-year inflation rate of 6.1 percent in September to oil and rice price shocks during the month, but said this is expected to dissipate in the October figures with the sharp decline in global oil prices during the end of September, and compliance with the rice price ceiling imposed by the President.

“The September inflation figure is due almost entirely to rice price spikes and the global oil price spike. The PSA collects data on the first five days of the month and on the 15-17th days, so it captured a lot of the speculative rise in global oil prices but not the sharp declines that followed September 27,” he said.

“So, this is a snapshot of the past, and we have to analyze it in that light. The weeks after data collected were entirely better, and we’ll catch that next month,”

Salceda added.

In other words, Salceda said this is probably the worst inflation rate the country will record for the “ber months, and it gets better from here.”

Salceda said the estimates he released to fund managers last month were actually 6.2 percent, using modeling he has used since the 1990s.

“This inflation is imported. Rice prices went up 17.9 percent year-on-year in September, but world prices of rice also sharply declined on September 27 and are now at their August lows,” he added.

“So, the September figures also do not capture the sudden decline in world prices. Correctly, President Marcos has also already lifted the rice price cap under EO 39, as both global and local conditions have since become more manageable,” Salceda said.

He also noted a sharp decline in the sugar inflation rate as the milling season started in September.

“Sugar inflation is back in the single digits, most likely due to the start of the milling season. I expect better prices in the October and November inflation figures, as milling also peaks during that period,” he said.

“I am also pleased with the corn and meat figures. Corn is down to 1.6 percent inflation, and meat, its most correlated food product, is down to 1.6 percent inflation. As I frequently emphasize, we have a future in these areas. Maybe even better prospects, long-term, than the rice industry. Combined, it’s a bigger share of the economy anyway,” he added.

Despite the optimistic predictions for inflation in October and beyond, Salceda said that, “we still need to mitigate risks.”

“I think the risk of further oil spikes has come to pass. Weak demand has undercut the efforts of OPEC countries to boost prices with supply cuts. So, expect oil to be in the neighborhood of just 70 to 80 USD per barrel over the coming weeks,” he added.

Still, “food prices still need to be watched out for, especially because the ber months typically tend to be bonus season, which is naturally inflationary,” he said.

Enverga’s take

House Committee on Agriculture and Food Mark Enverga expressed optimism inflation had peaked in September, expecting prices of all major agricultural products to soon decline.

Enverga based his optimism to the upcoming harvest season and the transformative agricultural initiatives implemented by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the concurrent Agriculture Secretary.

“We believe that inflation has peaked, and we expect it to be on a downward trend because of the forthcoming harvest season. As the earth yields its bounty, we anticipate a steady decline in inflation rates,” Enverga stated.

