GoTyme Bank to launch several lending products

GOTYME Bank Corp. is set to launch its lending product as its executives also expect to end the year with two million customers.

Albert Raymund O. Tinio, the company’s co-CEO, said in a news briefing last Thursday that the payment system operator will offer lending for small-scale and medium-sized enterprises. Tinion added GoTyme will also offer salary loans, first for employees of JG Summit Holdings Inc. before offering it to the public.

The company will also offer a “buy-now, pay later” scheme, just like what Neuroncredit Financing Co. Inc. (doing business as Atome Philippines) is doing. That product still needs approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, according to Tinio.

According to CEO Nathaniel Clarke, GoTyme Bank would be launching in November its first merchant-lending product, in partnership with a fintech company.

“We have something planned for the next year around credit; consumer credit that we haven’t announced yet,” Clarke said adding “there’s basically three lending products coming in the next nine months.”

Clarke, the founding member of Singapore’s digital bank Tyme Group, said they hope to reach 2 million customers by year end, after just more than a year of starting operations in the Philippines. GoTyme Bank, a partnership between the Gokongwei group and the Tyme Group, started its operations in October 2022.

Clarke said that the company is now 11th-top Instapay platform by volume, will become seventh in active debit cards according to Euromonitor International Ltd. by year-end and fourth-largest user-based application as of July according to Data.Ai Inc.

“So while we’re not yet the largest retail bank in the country, our progress has been astounding,” he said adding that the firm now has more than 1.35 million customers in under a year.

“We’re growing it over 200,000 new customers a month; and every month that’s actually getting faster,” Clarke said.

He added they are laser-focused on their mission of providing “next-level banking to all Filipinos so they can unlock their financial potential.”

Clarke said the firm vows “that in in every customer touchpoint, a helpful human will be there for you.”

“This will allow us to deliver the best customer service in the banking industry,” he added.

The company said it is currently just growing within the Gokongwei group’s ecosystem, such as on Robinsons malls and supermarkets where its kiosks were deployed. The company said it hopes to grow to other shopping outlets, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao areas.