Garcia: ‘Red’ does not mean automatic Comelec control

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia clarified on Thursday that barangays on the “red category” list will not be automatically placed under Comelec control.

The poll body placed 242 villages under red category on Wednesday for security concerns for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

“Just because a barangay [placed] under red category does not mean it is automatically under Comelec control,” said Garcia in Filipino at a news briefing with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

According to Garcia, Negros Oriental is the only municipality under Comelec control so far.

Comelec control means that the poll body has authority over law enforcement agencies, and supervision over officials and employees.

“In the other areas of concern that are under red [category], there is a possibility that it may change depending on developments,” Garcia added.

He said other areas may be placed under Comelec control should an election-related violence take place.

Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino said on Wednesday that four barangays in Region II are placed under the red category, five from Region XII, 21 from Region V, 60 from Region VI, and one each from Regions IX and III.

The highest number of barangays marked by Comelec is in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 147 barangays placed under red category.

“Nakahanda kaming mag action anytime, kasama ang aming security forces [We are ready to take action anytime, alongside with our security forces],” said Garcia.