DOJ orders Antipolo prosecutors to help cops investigate death of Grade 5 pupil

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday directed its prosecutors in Antipolo City to assist in the investigation and case build-up on the incident involving a 14-year-old Grade 5 pupil who died of internal bleeding more than a week after his teacher allegedly slapped him.

In a statement, the DOJ, led by Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, also condemned any act of violence and abuse committed against children.

“Child abuse in any form is an abhorrent violation of children’s rights and a crime that should never be tolerated. Children, especially learners, deserve a safe and nurturing environment where they can grow, learn, and thrive without fear of abuse,” the DOJ said.

Initial investigation showed that Francis Jay Gumikib, a Grade 5 pupil of Peñafrancia Elementary School, experienced severe headache, dizziness, earache, and vomiting prior to his death.

It was discovered that on September 20, 2023, Gumikib was allegedly slapped by his teacher and was admitted to the hospital six days after his condition deteriorated.

The doctors found internal bleeding in the victim’s brain, which eventually caused him to go into a coma before he died on October 2, 2023.

The victim’s body is now being autopsied in the Philippine National Police (PNP) Forensic Laboratory.

“The autopsy to determine the cause of death of Francis Gumikib is now ongoing. Nevertheless, the DOJ through the Committee on Special Protection of Children has already directed the Office of the City Prosecutor of Antipolo City to coordinate with law enforcement agencies on the investigation and case build-up on any offenses that may have been committed in relation to the death of and/or abuse perpetuated against Francis Gumikib,” the DOJ said.

The DOJ also reminded teachers “that they hold a position of trust and responsibility” in a child’s life, thus, any abuse of this trust “is a betrayal of the highest order.”

The DOJ also stressed that under the Department of Education Child Protection Policy, there is a zero tolerance for any form of abuse and violence.

“Corporal punishment is prohibited, and the practice thereof may subject the erring teacher/educator to administrative and criminal proceedings,” it added.