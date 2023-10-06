DOF still ‘seriously studying’ tax hikes

DESPITE pitching it earlier as a vital cog in its revenue-sharing program, the Department of Finance is still “seriously studying” hiking the current tax on sugary beverages and impose a new tax on salty foods or “junk” food.

Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno gave the assurance to Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo, who pointed out to him the “anti-poor” impact of proposed salt-and-sugar tax.

Tulfo asked Diokno about the status of the tax proposal at the hearing this week on the 2024 budget of DOF and its attached agencies. The DOF chief replied that while the proposal remains on the table, it is still under “serious study” after various sectors raised a howl about its implications.

Tulfo told Diokno that while junk food may seem unhealthy in the eyes of “steak-eating” affluent people, what is called “chichirya” is actually a crucial part of the diet of many poor people, who, he said, often buy salty snacks as “ulam” (viand) to go with their rice. An ill-considered tax could, therefore, end up hurting the poor consumers, besides denting the bottomline of manufacturers and retailers and, thus, leave government with a self-defeating scenario as declining demand makes it unable to reach the revenue target it has set.

Earlier, business groups, including one led by Jose Maria “Joey” A. Concepcion and the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines, cautioned economic managers against rushing the salt-and-sugar tax.

According to Concepcion, many small businessmen, especially in the provinces, would be adversely impacted by such taxes. He urged government to “junk” the junk food tax proposal.

The DOF has been pushing to increase the rate for sugar-sweetened beverages under Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, to P12 per liter, regardless of the type of sweetener used. The higher, single-tier rate would replace the current two-tier setup that depends on the type of sweetener.

Per DOF estimates, government can draw P53.7 billion in the first year of implementation, in 2025, by expanding the sugar tax.

In addition, the DOF eyes tax on salty snacks, citing the rising incidence of “lifestyle” diseases, especially cardiovascular and metabolic disorders.