DMW team Milan-bound as DFA chief Manalo vows case buildup vs recruiters  

FOREIGN Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has given assurances the government will relentlessly pursue investigation and case buildup, up to prosecution, of guilty parties through efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

This, as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced the deployment of a high-level fact-finding team next week to look into the massive illegal recruitment schemes in Italy. The DMW will also constitute an expanded task force to protect OFWs from investment scams.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Atty. Hans Leo J. Cacdac said on Thursday the Italy-bound fact-finding mission will cover the victims of Golden Power SRLS, a registered business in Milan, owned and staffed by Filipinos.

“The information gathered by the fact-finding team will bolster the case build-up against Golden Power for their illegal recruitment activities,” Cacdac said in a statement.

On Thursday night, Manalo gave an update of the actions being taken by the DFA, through its consulate in Milan, in an interview with CNN Philippines’ Pia Hontiveros.

Manalo told CNN Philippines, “Our consulate in Milan is continuing to assist Filipinos in their complaints” against the agencies that solicited payments from OFWs who wanted to take advantage of the Italian government’s “Decreto Flussi” program opening its doors again to migrant workers in limited industries. The OFWs wanted to help their relatives in the Philippines land jobs in Italy as well.

There have been 60 complaints lodged so far, Manalo added. “At the same time, the Consulate also continues to interview key witnesses,” and the consulate has been instructed to help build up the cases. The DFA recently approved the hiring of Italian lawyers to help handle the case, a move recommended in August by Consul General Elmer Cato when reports of the apparent scam surfaced. Cato subsequently met with Italian authorities to seek their support.

Manalo told CNN Philippines, “we will continue to await fresh reports from our Consulate” and expressed hope the investigation will be further helped along by the DMW’s sending its own fact-finding team.

In approving the deployment of the team, DMW revealed that some OFWs submitted complaints to DMW, alleging that Golden Power SRLS charged them placement fees ranging from €1,500 to as much as €4,000 Euros (P90,000 to P240,000 pesos) in exchange for fake jobs in Italy.

The fact-finding team will also assist in the separate investigation being conducted by the Philippine Consulate General in Milan on similar complaints raised against yet another Filipino-owned company in Milan, Alpha Assistenza.

Alpha Assistenza is under investigation for collecting fees ranging from €2,000 to €3,500 Euros (about P120,000 to P210,000 pesos) from their victims, whose relatives in the Philippines were promised non-existent jobs in Italy.

In an earlier interview with The BusinessMirror, the Filipina owner of the Milan-based consultancy services company denied she is engaged in recruitment of OFWs to Italy, and instead accused her former liaison officer based in Manila of doing the “illegal activities” without her knowledge.

Krizelle Respicio, CEO of Alpha Assistenza, said she flew to Manila immediately after learning that the Italian Embassy in the Philippines “made a wholesale rejection” of work visas that they have applied for their clients’ relatives in the Philippines.

As of Monday, 60 OFWs in Milan have sought the assistance of the Philippine Consulate, saying Alpha Assistenzia duped them. They said they paid as much as €3,000 (P180,000) so that their relatives in the Philippines can get jobs in Italy.

Respicio said her company is not recruiting. Their business, she said, is “Patronato”—authorized by the Italian government to provide assistance to anyone who wanted help in filling up forms and complying with other requirements to avail public services such as social security, pension and even immigration.

This year, when the Italian government opened its doors again to migrant workers under the Decreto Flussi, many OFWs sought their help to “bring their relatives to Italy,” she said.

“Meron kaming kasunduan ng mga OFWs dun sa Milan [We have an agreement with them]. We can only assist you, we don’t recruit. Alam nilang risk ito [They know there’s a risk here],” she told BusinessMirror.

Complaints with DOJ

DMW has assisted 68 victims of both illegal recruitment agencies in filing the necessary complaints before the Department of Justice.

In a related development, Cacdac said they will create a new task force to protect OFWs against investment scams.

He said this was in response to the concerns raised by some senators on the proliferation of such scams, which includes an online paluwagan, a Filipino money-lending scheme.

DMW is now coordinating with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for the creation of the task force.

Among the roles of the task force will be to disseminate information to avoid investment scams and to help victims of such illegal activities.

Image credits: PNA





