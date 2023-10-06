Check e-visa policy, focus on Indians–Sen. Nancy

THE government should pilot-test its electronic visa (e-visa) platform service with India instead of China, in the light of ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, and the possible abuse of entry visas into the country, according to Sen. Nancy Binay.

At the Senate Committee Finance (Subcommittee “J”) hearing on the budgets of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies, Committee chair Binay urged Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco to “prioritize India first in light of our current situation, since that market is also large, right? Maybe it’s better that India be the pilot first, considering we haven’t gotten that market.”

DOT data showed 52,867 tourists from India arrived between January and September 29, making it the 12th source market for tourists this year. Prior to the pandemic, India was the 11th source market for tourists with arrivals having reached 134,963, an 11.43-percent increase from the arrivals in 2018.

Overstaying Chinese

Binay also suggested that DOT coordinate with national intelligence agencies on current security concerns regarding Chinese travelers to Manila. “There have been many Chinese who have entered the country using tourist visas, then they overstayed. Some of them have become involved in illegal activities. What security measures would be implemented the mistakes implemented to get the Chinese market?” she asked.

And, with the current diplomatic tensions between the Philippines and China, “Is it prudent for us to get that market? We’ve survived this year without the Chinese market,” she noted, adding, “Maybe we really need to get feedback from the National Security Council or Nica (National Intelligence Coordinating Agency) if they really do have the capability to check these people to whom we are issuing e-visas.” Chinese maritime forces have recently stepped up the harassment of Filipino fishermen and the Philippine Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

Image credits: File photo/Senate PRIB





