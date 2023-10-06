CDO opens ₧44.3-B investment projects in transportation, power, water, property

Despite the stigma attached to Mindanao as an “unsafe and risky” region to invest in, Cagayan De Oro government officials said the city is seeking investment partners for P44.3 billion worth of investment projects in the areas of transportation, power, water, and property.

“There’s always a wrong stigma about Mindanao. One of the reasons talaga na stopping investors from coming in yung stigma na magulo, risky, delikado ang Mindanao. ’Yun ang sinasabi namin na huwag niyong lahatin,” John W. Asuncion said, Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Officer (LEDIPO).

The CDO local government unit (LGU) emphasized that the insurgency within a province should not affect the image of the entire region as this will pose a challenge in attracting investments into a region, like what’s happening in Mindanao.

For his part, Roy Hilario P. Raagas, City Administrator for City of Cagayan De Oro echoed Asuncion’s statement, saying not all cities within Mindanao experience issues related to peace and order.

Moreover, Raagas cited a Filipino-Italian company that’s into real estate that has been operating in Cagayan De Oro for more than 10 years already.

“It’s in the uptown…’yung Italpinas. It’s owned by a group of Italians with local partners. They have started developing real estate condominiums there,” Raagas said.

The Italian-owned real estate company, Raagas said, is expanding, which he said only indicates that foreign investors already find Cagayan De Oro safe and a secure place to invest in.

According to investment opportunity brief documents obtained from the Cagayan De Oro Investment Forum 2023, the city is encouraging investors to invest in P44.3 billion worth of investment projects in property, water, transportation, and power sectors.

For the development, construction and operation of the Cagayan de Oro City Sewerage Project, the CDO LGU noted in the investment opportunity document that the investment would cost P4 billion.

“The project will involve construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant [STP] along with the conveyance, a Separate Sewer System. It will use the Sequencing Batch Reactor [BTR]technology,” the investment opportunity file noted.

The STP will have a capacity of 52.5 million liters per day, the investment document added. The investment proposal of the LGU stemmed from the “pressing need” to address the deteriorating quality of all water bodies within the city.

Meanwhile, CDO is also pitching to investors a waste-to-energy (WTE) project, which would cost P4.5 billion. This project, the investment pitch document noted, was proposed by the city to address the increasing solid waste volume of CDO and the opportunity of turning these waste to produce power.

“The project’s multifaceted approach encompasses optimizing waste collection and segregation, implementing state-of-the-art thermal conversion technologies, such as incineration or gasification, capturing heat for electricity production, and enforcing stringent environmental safeguards,” the investment pitch document noted.

The document also stated that this project aims to provide an “integrated” waste management and energy generation solution for the city.

In the area of transportation, CDO is inviting investors to invest in the development, construction and operation of the CDO Aerial Mass Transit System. The city government said in its investment pitch document that this project would cost P8.8 billion, with the system expected to cater up to 4,000 persons per hour per line (3 lines) with fare rates ranging from P25 to P50.

“The establishment of an Aerial Mass Transit System [AMTS] using cable cars [gondolas] to improve mobility of the people of Cagayan De Oro traveling to and from downtown and west uptown areas of the city. It will serve as a feeder/alternative transport mode that will complement the planned city-wide transit system, to significantly reduce the number of private and public vehicles on the road,” the investment opportunity brief noted.

CDO is also encouraging investors to invest in the P27-billion development of Paraiso Hill—a 39-hectare master planned, mixed-use estate.

With this project, the city sees an opportunity to transform a single-owned, empty 39-hectare property into a master-planned, mixed-use business center.

“The proposed premier mixed-use estate development will be established within the 39-hectare property in Taguanao, Indahag, Cagayan de Oro City,” the investment pitch read.

According to the city government of CDO, the preliminary conceptual master plan aims to propose a “commercial-focused” development.

The investment document noted that Cagayan De Oro is the “growth driver” of Northern Mindanao. Its Gross City Domestic Product (GCDP) at P239 billion grew by 9.6 percent from 2020-2021 to make up 27.4 percent of the region’s (gross regional domestic product) GRDP.

“The city outpaced the region, which grew 6.3 percent, contributing to three of the region’s five fastest growing industries, Human Health and Social Work Activities [24.7 percent], Accommodation and Food Service Activities [51.7 percent], and Education [28.2 percent],” the investment pitch document stated.