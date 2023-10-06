Authorities seize over 200 kilos of shabu at MICP from Mexico

Government anti-narcotics operatives are now conducting an inventory and checking the more than 200 kilos of shabu intercepted and seized at the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

This was confirmed by Philippine National Police (PNP) public information office head Col. Jean Fajardo at a news briefing on Thursday.

The inventory and accounting of the banned substance is still being conducted by the Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG), she added.

And as background, Fajardo said the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) last week received an intelligence report that a large illegal drug shipment will be coming through the MICP via Mexico.

She added that the PDEG then shared their information to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which then conducted an inspection when a ship with the control numbers matching those of the intelligence report arrived.

Subsequent examination of some of the boxes or containers through X-ray revealed the presence of the illegal drugs.

However, Fajardo said that they are still awaiting for the report to determine the exact quantity of the seized narcotics.

Initial reports placed the confiscated drugs to around 200 to 270 kilos but Fajardo said that there is a distinct possibility that there could be more.

Earlier, some 530 kilos of shabu were seized from a warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga last month.

These confiscated illegal drugs were worth P3.6 billion and were shipped through the Port of Subic.